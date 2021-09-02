The animal hoarding situation in Alexandria is most likely one of the worst!
There certainly has to be a mental health component. Where are the relatives, teachers, neighbors, just anyone to notice?
The Herald Bulletin reported there had been at least 15 complaints to Alex police. They did not notice anything strange? I am sure the smell permeated the area.
I admired that beautiful house every time we passed by on our way north to the lake. Little did I know it was the house of horrors. The continued suffering of the animals and the 13-year-old child and the owner ... this mansion did not get this way overnight. I blame us as a society for turning our heads and not getting involved. This situation should have never been allowed to get this bad.
Homers Helpers, a 501©3 in Alexandria, has 19 of the 21 dogs. They are a small rescue without income except donations. They are funding all the care of the dogs. I recently spoke with a board member from that organization who said Alexandria Veterinary Clinic is in charge of the medical needs.
If you want to donate to the animals’ medical care, contact Alexandria Animal Hospital, 2310 S Park Ave., Alexandria, IN 46011, or donate to Homers Helpers, P.O. Box 211, Alexandria, IN 46001.
Homers Helpers has taken this task on without any city or county funding. These dogs need to be fed and housed every day. The Madison County Humane Society has given the dogs their vaccines and heartworm tested all them.
I am on the Facebook site of Lost/Found Pets in Anderson, Indiana. There are so many posts. “I let my dog out to potty and I have not seen it since! It always comes back.”
What is wrong with these lazy people? Can they not get dressed and take the dog out on a leash to potty? Get a fence?
I was driving down Columbus Avenue a couple of days ago when it was 90 degrees. I could see this little dog on one of the side streets jumping at the door trying to get into the house. There was a car in the drive, so I know someone was home. This dog was not confined. I pray the little thing got in the house safely.
Our shelter director, Nikki, was driving to work last week when she saw a lady with small children in her car stopped on the side of the road. The lady was crying hysterically as she had just hit a small dog. Nikki picked up the lifeless body and carried it up to the house . The owner said she knew she had done the wrong thing by just letting the dog out alone. This little was a Chihuahua mix. He never had a chance.
