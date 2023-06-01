When I am at the grocery store or any parking lot and I hear a dog barking in the car, I go wild. Please leave them at home as the dog does not want to ride with you to be locked in a hot car.
I was up at our lake cottage a couple of weeks ago and went to the garden store to buy flowers. It was 80 degrees and parked next to me was a truck and inside were two black Labradors. They were panting and nervously looking for their people.
I went into the green house to buy my flowers and as I saw people I would ask if they were the owners of the dogs. Amazingly, people would say they leave their dogs at home or they would never bring their dog out in this heat.
As I went to load up the flowers two ladies were walking toward me, so I asked them. Their reply was humorous: “No, we do not have dogs.” Next they looked at my Madison County Humane Society shirt and said “Oh, you are one of those.” I guess I am a crazy animal nut. Good! Maybe I will save a life.
Nikki and I talked about this subject recently. She said that dogs get anxious when left; this can contribute to a heat stroke and then death.
On the way home from the lake today, we stopped for gas. Our hound Sissy and I stayed in the car while John pumped the gas. I opened one of the doors and we were under a covered area. In just a few minutes Sissy started panting and I could feel the excruciating heat. Don’t think the dog is OK with the windows’ being cracked; the car is like an oven.
In Anderson, it is against the law to leave a dog in a hot car. Please call a police officer and do not let the dog die.
• • •
The Madison County Humane Society will host its 22nd annual Dog Walk on June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at Shadyside Park.
If you do not have a dog to walk and would like to walk a shelter dog. contact Nikki at the Humane Society at 765-644-6484.
In the past we have had hospitals and corporations and office groups come out and walk our shelter dogs.
Each walker will get a beautiful event shirt and, if you’re talented at making baskets full of goodies and would be willing to donate one, let us know as the baskets will be raffled off at the event. Ask your friends and neighbors to sponsor you at the walk.
This walk is a big deal for us as fundraisers and donations are how we operate. We’re a private organization and we receive no public, city or taxpayer money and we currently have 50 dogs and 60 cats under our care at the moment. We will look forward to seeing you at the walk!