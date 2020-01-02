Happy New Year from the Madison County Humane Society.
This was a busy year for our shelter with many improvements that have enhanced the well being of our animals and staff — our beautiful new stainless steel kennels, the spacious lot for the dogs to run and the new front porch.
When we hired Cameron Moore, his job description was director of maintenance as well as kennel technician. Cameron is now the assistant manager with many hats. When our front porch was deemed unsafe, he built a new one. When the new kennels arrived in many pieces from Utah, he figured it out and installed them. He has torn down two old sheds and reconstructed a new one. Cameron had been an animal control officer in Muncie while finishing up his degree from Ball State University, when he applied for employment at our shelter. At 6-foot-4, he is a gentle giant and worries about every animal that comes to our shelter.
We want to give a huge thank you to Oakley Brothers Distillery for bottling their Coalition Vodka with the Madison County Humane Society logo, which are sold in all of the Key and Bottle stores. We will be receiving one dollar for each bottle sold. A big thank you also to Keg and Bottle.
Right before Christmas, I received an email from Red Gold in Elwood stating that they had a donation for us from their employees. They presented us with a check for $1,623 plus a van full of much needed supplies.
We appreciate the Christmas cards and donations and the kindness of those that gave gifts from our giving tree.
I could go on and on about the kindness of those who have helped us throughout the year. If it were not for all of you and our dedicated employees, we would not be able to help the 800 animals we take in during the year. We are always full, but we try to never turn anyone away.
We try to stay positive as we feel that is the best way to serve our shelter, although we do have animals with many serious issues. We receive the discarded and the strays. The majority need medical care, and we see to it that they get the best of care. We also work with breed rescues. Just this week, we had an old blind female bulldog surrendered to us. She went to rescue, where she will live out her life in a home.
In my December column, I wrote about Sissy the bassett mix I was contemplating adopting. Sissy came to our home after our shelter open house Dec. 7. She is wonderful with her sweet and patient disposition. She was immediately able to convince the three naughty boys that all was going to go well. No dog replaces the loss of another dog as we miss our little Jack Russell Terrier Punkin everyday, but Sissy makes us laugh with her silly ways. She has worked her way into our hearts.
Thank you all for appreciating our shelter and believing in our mission.
