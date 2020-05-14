Giving Tuesday was certainly giving to the Madison County Humane Society.
With our match from the Madison County Community Foundation, we raised $7,312.50. As our organization is totally run on donations and fundraisers without any taxpayer assistance, this was certainly a blessing.
Two fundraisers have had to be postponed. Our big spring fundraiser, the Dog Walk that correlates with the Little 500, has been postponed until Labor Day weekend.
We want to thank everyone that donated to us that day. We are so appreciative of your generosity and kindness. We want to give a huge thank you to the Madison County Community Foundation for matching 50 cents on every dollar donated. They helped not only us but many other nonprofits in Madison County.
Life goes on at the Madison County Humane Society even though we have been closed for two months. The staff and the animals have stayed healthy, and our adoptions have continued to do well.
Easter Sunday we received a phone call from a concerned lady about a shed full of dogs in Anderson. A man had been living there with his 15 dogs and a few cats. The man had gotten into a scuffle. He had a life-threatening head injury, and he would not be returning.
Animal control had been called to his property the Thursday prior to Easter Sunday. Animal control decided the best plan would be to open the shed and let the dogs run as they were small and not a danger to people. The neighbor was appalled at this decision. She was feeding the dogs but she worried about them running into the street. She knew this situation could not continue so she called me.
Nikki and Cameron, along with the neighbor, worked for four days to catch and trap the dogs and cats. Many of the dogs were not socialized, and they were terrified of strangers. All 15 dogs and five cats were brought to the MCHS. All have had medical attention, and one little boy dog had to have an eye removed. Then we had a surprise Mother’s Day as one of the little girls gave birth to five. The staff knew she was pregnant, and they had been keeping a close eye on her. So now the 15 have escalated to 20. We are glad this mama is with us. What a disaster it would have been for the mama and pups if she had given birth on the streets. Five of the adult dogs have been adopted, and two have pending homes. Eight are left for adoption. They are adorable small dog mixes.
For two weeks, I have been bottle feeding a precious white baby kitten that was found abandoned in a trailer park. The kitten was thought to be 3 weeks old when he was found. We have decided that Little Bear will be a member of our family. We will be adopting him officially after he is old enough to be neutered. Little Bear has turned out to be a Flame Point Himalayan, but he will always be Little Bear!
