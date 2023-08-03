Every animal shelter is overflowing. I hate to be negative as I am a positive person who tries to see the best and I always try to take one situation at a time, but shelters are stretched to the limit!
At this point there is only one answer: Stop breeding, and get your dogs and cats spayed and neutered. The back yard breeders and the puppy mills and irresponsible dog owners who see no reason to get their animals neutered or spayed are the cause.
Anderson has a breeding law. One must pay $75 for a license, which is not enough for the harm it causes. And is this enforced? Do the Animal Control officers check? I was driving down West Eighth Street a couple blocks west of Raible Avenue last week. A large sign was blatantly posted in a front yard that said, “Puppies for sale.” What I just said has been said over and over and nothing improves.
Until the mindset of humans change and dogs and cats are not just commodities and a way for lazy, greedy people to live off of their backs, this situation of overflow will continue.
I do understand reputable breeders wanting to keep pure-breed lines, but they are few and far between. A good breeder will only breed the female once a year and maybe breed her only two or three times.
Do people think they get a better dog if they pay two to three thousand dollars or more? I hear people brag! The shelters receive these dogs every day because once the cuteness wears off, to the shelters they go! Many breeds should not be bred together even if they are cute, resulting in neurotic and unhealthy dogs.
The Bernadoodle — a cross between a majestic Bernese mountain dog and a toy poodle — is the hot one now. The Bernese mountain dog is a working dog that is happy to live on a farm or a property with lots of land with a job to do. They are wonderful family dogs and weigh a hundred pounds. They love to pull carts and are an affectionate family dog.
Now they are being breed with a toy poodle to be a fufu dog to be carried around. I have to believe that in this breed there is a frustrated dog. Yet I hear people saying I am saving my money to be able to buy one.
All of us in animal rescue feel that, with better enforced laws, things can change for the better. This is not an easy task, as there is so much powerful money to fight us.
We wish to thank Jeeps on Meridian for including us, along with APL, to be the recipients of your fundraiser this past weekend. It is always a fun day and is a big help to our shelters and animals.
Our next big event is our annual Fur Ball, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 7. We will be celebrating 50 years of incorporation of the Madison County Humane Society and 50 years of helping the animals in Anderson and beyond.