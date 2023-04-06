Sweet Petunia was desperate as she was wandering with her four sweet pups. Luckily she landed at the perfect place, a home of a lady that is involved in 4-H.
Petunia’s life was to have puppies for her owner to sell for a big price. She had no other worth except to be a money maker for this unscrupulous back yard breeder. She is considered to be an American Bully breed. These dogs are almost freaks as they are short and stout with short cropped ears and bowed legs. This is a new breed and seems to be popular and the puppies are sold for thousands of dollars. I am sure her owner did not have a license nor pay taxes on the sale of the pups.
We can be sure that they did not have medical care as Petunia is heartworm positive, she has yeast and fungal infections all over her skin and ears and of course will need to be spayed. Her puppies are deformed with extremely bowed legs which causes them to have difficulty walking and two of the pups are blind. Three of her puppies the lady gave to a vet tech to foster and she found the fourth a home.
So you can see Petunia was of no value to the breeder as she produced pups with deformities. She was dumped along with her puppies to die a terrible death of either starvation or being eaten by coyotes.
How do these puppies get in such bad shape? Bad breeding. Dads to daughters, moms to sons and on and on. If there is a defect in a litter they just keep on breeding. A respectable breeder will only breed the best and if a defect is found they will retire the dog from breeding. We do not need more dogs being bred anywhere at all. We need to catch up. But that will never happen. Thousand of beautiful healthy dogs are dying in shelters every day.
If you want a certain breed, check with the shelters. Pure breed dogs are everywhere waiting for homes. We have a beautiful nine month old white boxer. His family lost their home because of a down turn in the economy. We just adopted a Boston Terrier to a fabulous home. And the mutts are perfect too; healthy and beautiful, waiting for homes
What is Petunias fate? She is a lucky girl that found the perfect person to rescue her and bring her to us. She will get the medical attention she needs and when she is healthy enough she will be spayed and put up for adoption. In the mean time she will have the best of care and be loved. The staff says she is the sweetest and loves to sit on laps, all 80 pounds of her.
Please go to your local shelter. The precious faces are hoping and waiting for homes. Do not support the pet stores that sell puppies and kittens. Our legislation needs to stop these horrific business as well as puppy mills and back yard breeders.