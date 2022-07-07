Walking through the big-box hardware stores, one sees shelves and shelves of poison for rats, mice, moles, bees — you name it, they have it! Just because they sell it does not make it safe for you, your pets and the environment.
Lately I am seeing ads for spraying for mosquitoes in personal lawns. I have neighbors who do this and I believe they are oblivious to the danger this causes to the songbirds, bees, butterflies and the entire ecosystem.
These companies advertise they use Pyrethrins, which is a chemical derived from Chrysanthemums, so it must be safe. Wrong. It is deadly to bees, butterflies, ladybugs, dragonflies and too many to name.
Bees are critical to agriculture and our food production. Bees bring this poison back to their hives, and many become so disorientated that they never make it back. On Sept. 2, 2020, hundreds of Monarch butterflies were found dead in North Dakota after an aerial spray for mosquito control. So sad as these butterflies were on their migration to Mexico.
Backyard birds rely on insects to feed their babies. When you spray for mosquitoes, you also kill the food source for these baby birds. Thirty percent of our songbirds have disappeared in the last 50 years. I have to feel this might have been what was killing our birds last summer; the DNR was never able to find a reason.
Bats thrive on mosquito-sized insects, eating up to 1,200 every hour and eating up to 8,000 every night. Also harmed are turtles, frogs and all aquatic life, which depends on bugs for food.
There is much run-off of these chemicals into our water supply. Pets can become sick and even die from consuming the water from puddles, streams and ponds that are affected. Lymphoma in pets has been linked to these chemicals.
There are many environmentally safe ways to control mosquitoes. When sitting out, we use a fan that diverts the human smell and confuses the mosquito. A spray with DEET is considered safe and extremely effective for controlling mosquitoes.
Last spring I came upon a young barred owl sitting in the rain near my house. I knew he was not well. I called wildlife rescue and this kind man came quickly. He told me he felt the owl had been poisoned. He told me that 75% of baby owls die as a result of eating a mouse or rat that has consumed poison. The owl died in transport to the sanctuary.
Please use thought and consideration of our beautiful and balanced environment when buying and using poisons.
