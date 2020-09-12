I grew up white. Well, mostly white.
Like many Americans, I had that fictitious great-great-grandmother who was a “full-blooded Cherokee Indian” and migrated straight from the plains into family folklore.
Through the years, though, other people seemed to see things I didn’t. A friend in middle school called me “nappy-headed white boy.” In my early 20s, several people asked if I was “mixed with something.” A friend of my now ex-fiancée saw my photo and remarked, “He’s not white, is he?”
I was in my early 30s before I learned that my father was part Black. It was something that my father, then deceased, never knew. He didn’t know anything about his family history.
I actually found out accidentally through a random internet search. Afterward, I sniffed around and came into possession of some old black-and-white photos of old Black and white relatives.
However, I knew there was more to the story, more to my story, besides still images pressed onto worn photographs. Determined to know more, I took a DNA test, never imagining how big of a door that would open for me.
Through DNA, I went from knowing the names of no predominantly Black relatives to knowing several thousand. Their stories have inspired and intrigued me.
My Black family members broke barriers, fought hard and sometimes died harder. My mind raced to follow relatives as they heard the cheering crowds at Negro Leagues baseball games or tasted the bitter water at segregated fountains.
I traced one line of my father’s family back to the calloused hands of my slave ancestors on a Virginia plantation at the turn of the 19th century. I became a devoted student of American Black History and became more knowledgeable about my own than anyone I know.
Yet, because of my complexion, I seem to exist in an ethnic netherverse.
The “one-drop rule” is no longer upheld, and I escape the public scrutiny that still follows my brown cousins. For instance, when I leave the supermarket, I’m not among those “randomly” asked to see their receipt.
Conversely, I also get overlooked when people make a call for social justice.
Following George Floyd’s murder, some of my Black male friends on Facebook shared a post asking others to “tag as many brothers” as they could. I saw several of my friends share that, but this brother never got tagged.
In the end, it’s not important how people see me but rather how I see myself.
I’m not white or Black. I’m white and Black. I’m multi-ethnic, not multi-racial, because my only race is human.
I continue to learn more about my family history and the colorful faces that populate it. One line of my mother’s family is directly descended from English royalty, a world away from that Virginia plantation.
Still, I don’t cherish one part of my family over another. My heart bursts with the pride I feel for my relations, whether they be Black, white or other. Their lives are too amazing not to brag about, and I am humbled by the blood I share with them, blood that is uniformly red in our veins.
