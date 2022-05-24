There was an audible buzz that swept through the grandstands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Scott Dixon turned a lap at 234 mph.
The second day of qualifying Sunday with the fastest 12 drivers competing for a spot in the Fast Six to capture the pole position provided plenty of excitement and drama.
Having covered the Indianapolis 500 for many years, even in the enclosed press box, the roar of the crowd can easily be heard when a dramatic pass for the lead is made, side-by-side racing or an incident on the track.
During qualifying, I expected Dixon to be one of the contenders for the pole position but expected when the day was finished it would be either Ed Carpenter or his teammate, Rinus Veekay, starting from the No. 1 position.
My thoughts weren’t far off with Veekay starting third and Carpenter fourth.
Obviously, the favorite going into Sunday’s race is Dixon, but I suspect there is going to be a first-time winner.
Veekay and Carpenter have been close to winning before, and Dixon’s teammate, Alex Palou, will also be in contention.
Team Penske cars can never be counted out, and fan favorite Helio Castroneves will be shooting for a fifth win, but he is starting 27th.
It takes an almost perfect pit strategy, conserving both fuel and tires and lots of luck to win the Indianapolis 500.
Just like the Indianapolis race, a team has to have all the pieces fall into place to win the Little 500.
Pit strategy, patience and luck are all required to end up in victory lane at Anderson Speedway.
The track is expecting 42 teams to make an effort to make the 33-car starting field, and if practice is any indication of what to expect, it could be the fastest field in several years.
It will not be an easy task to lock into the top 15 in Thursday’s run for the pole and during “bump day” Friday.
There are at least 16 teams that have a legitimate shot at winning the Little 500.
My favorites are defending champion Tyler Roahrig, three-time winner Kody Swanson and former champion Bobby Santos III.
Drivers with a shot at winning are Ryan Newman and Tanner Swanson, both in cars prepared by Aaron Pierce, Caleb Armstrong and Brady Bacon.
I want to give a shout out to several local companies that have stepped up with sponsorship for teams or the Little 500.
CB Fabricating is hosting Pole Day and is a sponsor on Roahrig’s car.
Mitch Smith Auto Service has been sponsoring cars in the Little 500 for several years, normally the Wilson Brothers' entry.
Mitch Smith this year is co-sponsoring Roahrig’s car and was the sponsor of the super late model series race in April.
The Tin Plate of Elwood is the “bump day” sponsor, and Rice Racing is the owner and sponsor of the car being driven by Issac Chapple.
Sam Pierce Chevrolet is sponsoring Newman's and Tanner Swanson’s rides.
Pendleton’s Smith Family Farms are again sponsoring the entry of Travis Welpott, and Prairie Farms is providing the winning driver’s annual drink of milk.
Without the sponsorship dollars, many teams would not be able to compete in the greatest pavement sprint car race in the country.