Billy Wagner was one of the most dominant closers ever, and Joe Nathan and Jonathan Papelbon each excelled throughout the early 21st century. That much isn’t up for debate.
But today, years after their retirement, the three do present a thorny question: What exactly makes a Hall of Fame closer in 2022?
As the position has evolved since its emergence in the mid 20th-century, today’s closers are used much differently than their predecessors. As a result, few standards exist voters can point to when trying to hash out which closers — if any — were truly Hall of Fame caliber.
As of now, there are eight Hall of Famers who were enshrined primarily for their accomplishments as relief pitchers: Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage, Hoyt Wilhelm, Bruce Sutter and Lee Smith.
Rivera’s credentials speak for themselves. He is baseball’s all-time leader in saves (652), played a key role in five World Series championships and became the first and only unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame. Most of the others pitched in an era where closers were used differently and often worked multiple innings. As a result, their resumes tend to look more robust compared to their modern-day peers, and it’s tough to compare them directly.
With that being the case, the best Hall of Fame benchmark for today’s closers is Trevor Hoffman, who largely pitched under similar circumstances as the pitchers now under consideration.
So how do the three closers on the ballot compare?
Hoffman: 18 seasons, 2.87 ERA, 28.0 WAR, 1,089 1/3 innings, 1,035 appearances, 601 saves, 1,133 strikeouts, 1.058 WHIP, seven all-star, three top-five Cy Young (runner-up 2006).
Wagner: 16 seasons, 2.31 ERA, 27.7 WAR, 903 innings, 853 appearances, 422 saves, 1,196 strikeouts, 0.998 WHIP, seven all-star, one top-five Cy Young.
Nathan: 16 seasons, 2.87 ERA, 26.7 WAR, 923 1/3 innings, 787 appearances, 377 saves, 976 strikeouts, 1.120 WHIP, six all-star, two top-five Cy Young.
Papelbon: 12 seasons, 2.44 ERA, 23.3 WAR, 725 2/3 innings, 689 appearances, 368 saves, 808 strikeouts, 1.043 WHIP, six all-star, zero top-five Cy Young, closed out 2007 World Series.
By and large, Wagner’s numbers compare most favorably to Hoffman’s, and depending on your point of view, you could even argue he was better. The two closers’ careers almost entirely overlapped, and while Wagner pitched nearly 200 fewer innings, he still recorded more strikeouts than Hoffman while finishing with fewer than one walk or hit allowed per inning for his career.
At the very least, if Hoffman is a Hall of Famer, then you could make a compelling argument Wagner should be, too. The voting trends have supported that, and according to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame ballot tracker, Wagner is polling at around 48% of the known vote in his seventh year on the ballot.
But even if Nathan and Papelbon’s overall resumes aren’t as strong, they at least warrant real consideration. But given how top heavy this year’s ballot is, it’s unlikely either will ever get a serious look.
As of this writing, both Nathan and Papelbon are in danger of missing the 5% voting threshold needed to stay on the ballot. They have been particularly hurt by the Hall’s rule limiting voters to 10 players per year, and with a logjam of final-year candidates soaking up the lion’s share of attention (and votes), they have struggled to break through in the wider discussion.
That’s too bad because even if Nathan and Papelbon don’t have Hall of Fame resumes, it would be good for everyone if we had a chance to really unpack why and where that Hall of Fame line should be.
Instead, that debate will likely have to focus on Wagner and the closers to come. It will be telling how he and Francisco Rodriguez — who will be on the ballot for the first time next year — fare in a much less crowded environment, and their performance could have lasting ramifications for active standouts like Craig Kimbrel, Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman when their own time comes down the road.
