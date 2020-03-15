In 2019 we were blessed to have 27,000 volunteer hours donated to our organization by thousands of people from all eight counties in our service area.
The logical question is, “Was that enough?”
The answer is no. We had many gaps that we scrambled to fill and still have shortages each week. Meeting our truck in a large parking lot at 8 a.m. or noon to load food into waiting cars is not glamorous, but can be very rewarding. Many of our first-time volunteers tell us they were blown away by the sheer numbers of cars and people there to receive assistance. They were also surprised to hear the gratitude shared with them by the people in the cars. They were again surprised to see that several people got out of their cars to help distribute food to others.
Our Tailgate Distribution initiative has been in place for decades and happens every month. If you have two hours you could donate once a month, you could impact the lives of hundreds of struggling families. Face-to-face encounters can change a person’s pre-conceived judgement and stereotypes, so volunteer with the idea that your viewpoints may be changed in the experience.
We have a volunteer group in every school connected with The Big Idea initiative that plays an integral role with this relationship building engagement. The volunteers do the heavy lifting so teachers and staff can engage with the families to form new bonds focused on the child’s progress in school.
Hundreds of unsung volunteer heroes are stepping up daily, weekly or monthly to participate in church food pantries, soup kitchens and community centers. They encounter thousands of people coming through the doors, and many of these dedicated volunteers have served in this capacity for decades. Again, another face-to-face opportunity to serve that can change a perspective if you aren’t careful.
Serving as a volunteer doesn’t always have to be on the front lines in order to make a big impact. We have an “open door” volunteer policy at our facility. You don’t have to call ahead and make an appointment. You can just show up any hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. If you are bringing a group of six or more, you may want to call ahead and let us know you’re coming, but you’re always welcome.
Outside, inside, warehouse, office, stand up or sit down, we are excited to engage with you! For further details, contact volunteer coordinator Kellie Arrowood at 765-287-8698, ext. 105 or karrowod@curehunger.org.
