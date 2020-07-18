Our Summer Matching Gift Challenge is back for a third year and will run from July 1 through Aug. 31.
Our goal this year is $100,000.
Four companies, Nestle, Vectren, Citizens State Bank and American Electric Power, have committed a combined total of $100,000 for the public match opportunity.
The first Challenge in 2018 was to celebrate Second Harvest’s 35th anniversary and raise $35,000. It raised over $50,000. Last year, the match goal was $70,000, which was again exceeded at over $74,000.
Many community members have expressed excitement to see their gifts have double the impact for struggling families. We have published some cards and letters on our website and Facebook page to pass on the positive feedback. Gifts can be made online at curehunger.org or by mail at Second Harvest Food Bank, 6621 N. Old State Rd. 3, Muncie, IN 47303.
Due to the pandemic, we have doubled our food distribution output from last year. Our Tailgate Distribution is carrying the lion’s share of this massive undertaking.
The abundance of cars in some locations have put logistical pressure on the venues, requiring additional outstanding support from local emergency management and law enforcement for traffic control.
We are serving families at record numbers. Routinely in Muncie, we will serve over 4,000 people; in Anderson, over 3,300; Elwood, Winchester, Wabash, Hartford City and New Castle over 1,600; with Marion and Portland over 2,300. We have been reaching multiple communities in Madison County that combined will average over 5,000 people. We are seeing the numbers of people rising, not diminishing.
We will be saying a heartfelt good-bye to the wonderful team of 25–30 Indiana National Guard soldiers who have been with us since early April. Through their efforts, we have been getting food pre-packed in our warehouse, ready to deliver to partner agencies that have been using primarily a drive-through format to serve families for almost four months.
The National Guard has also been on the front line distributing food at all the Tailgate sites every day. Their team and goal-oriented approach and outstanding execution has been the backbone and probably our only solution to get the job done at these high levels. They will be greatly missed!
Moving forward, we are reaching out in all counties to secure commitments with a stable group of local volunteers for the Tailgates to be able to continue at the current weekly schedule. We would like to finalize this over the next 10 days.
We are also planning to re-engage with volunteer groups at our warehouse location early in August. We can provide the necessary precautions for groups to work inside with safety protocols in place. The next 30-45 days will be a big transition for us once again.
