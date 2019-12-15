The scramble is on. I don’t remember when I’ve seen more warehouse staff and drivers moving things in and out to get the inventory where it needs to go before the holidays.
This time of year causes some changes in normal patterns for most everyone. So many people are doing their best to make their schedules fit with all the activities that happen, school presentations, businesses having special staff luncheons or parties, community outreach initiatives, faith-based gatherings and people making that long-overdue visit happen with extended family, just to name a few.
Our programming initiatives are not immune to necessary schedule changes, either. Our delivery times are stretched to all the agencies we serve who are trying to get the last bit of food distributed before they shut down for a holiday break.
This week alone, we have 17 schools that have activities planned with The Big Idea for parents, kids and school staff. We have our tailgate distributions going on in four counties this week as well. Our Forward STEPS initiative in Delaware County will be host a training at our facility on Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that includes dinner. The training is called Empowering Not Rescuing. A meeting on Dec. 19 will be for the current class participants in our Velocity Training. We also have new schedules to consider after receiving confirmation last week that we are now a new member of the National Diaper Bank. This will allow us access to a consistent supply of multiple sizes of diapers. These will not be donated to us, but will be available at a reduced cost. We’re excited about all the calls that we’ve received with interest in this badly needed resource in all eight counties we serve.
In the midst of working through this season with many challenges, we’re also excited about the new year right around the corner. You have provided us with the support that will allow us to grow once again in some new programming areas and further advance some already up and running. An expansion of our Senior Safety Net program will happen very soon after the new year begins. Senior citizens are the fastest growing segment of the food-insecure population. This is a focus on providing food-insecure seniors citizens with some monthly supplies to help cover the gap that many are facing. We have this program currently in four counties and we are planning to add two more in the early part of 2020.
We also will be moving forward with our an initiative that will engage families with children ages 0-5 years old. Diapers, baby supplies, books, interactive tools and food for adults and kids will be part of the framework designed to encourage and empower parental interaction for young minds to develop. According to subject matter experts that we have read or engaged in discussions, 80% of human brain development occurs by age 3 and 90% by age 5. We plan to partner with several organizations which are already engaging with families through child care, preschool and other contact points we already have established. We believe that this opportunity positions us to focus some of our attention at the root of circumstances a child faces that eventually leads them to a life of living as an under-resourced adult with dependence on social safety net services. Our focus to shorten the line of need begins before birth (more on that later) and will continue through the latest stages of life.
