BLOOMINGTON – The first 30 minutes of the Old Oaken Bucket Game was a depressing experience for all parties at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
In the biggest game for Purdue’s football program since the 2000 season, with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game at stake, the Boilermakers were fluffing their lines.
It wouldn’t be the first time. One of the narratives of Purdue’s season was taking itself out of winning positions, both within individual games and in the bigger picture when it came to the Big Ten West Division race.
Purdue's inability to take control of its own destiny with winnable games against a flagging Wisconsin and at home against Iowa in October was one reason the Big Ten West was such a farcical race in the first place.
The Boilermakers seemed to be living down to their can’t-do-it-rep, trailing Indiana 7-3 at halftime in what had been a mostly listless performance.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers could celebrate a halftime lead – Indiana head coach Tom Allen certainly did as he wildly rallied the troops on the Indiana sideline as the half ended – but there was little else to be happy about.
Indiana’s gameplan, to bleed clock and keep Purdue’s offense off the field, was working wonderfully … until Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a horrific knee injury late in the first quarter. Indiana’s best-laid plans were in tatters.
Some joy, whether it was provided by Purdue or Indiana, desperately needed to be injected into the proceedings.
That’s a good time for Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones to enter the chat.
Purdue brought Jones to West Lafayette from Iowa in a Big Ten-to-Big Ten transfer to have an impact on the Boilermakers’ offense. That mission was accomplished on the biggest stage imaginable.
Jones’ four catches for 143 yards, including 85 yards in the second half, and the 60-yard third-quarter touchdown that provided the dagger for Purdue, was what lifted the Boilermakers over the top to do what they have never done before – play for the Big Ten title game next Saturday.
Not only was it the big-game performance Purdue hoped for, it was validation. Jones transferred to Purdue from Iowa to prove himself ... as a wide receiver, not just a kick returner. It was a match made in heaven.
“It feels good to be able to come out in a big game like this and do the things we did. It makes me that much better about the decision I made to come to Purdue,” Jones said.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm fell into Jones, convinced by quarterback Aidan O’Connell — the pair had played on the same youth team in third grade and matched wits in high school in the northern Chicago suburbs — during the summer to bring Jones aboard when Jones put himself in the transfer portal.
At Iowa, Jones mostly distinguished himself as a return specialist, not a receiver. He had 21 career catches for 323 yards in two seasons with the Hawkeyes.
For all of the passes O’Connell completed in his excellent Purdue career, completing his pitch to Brohm might have been his most impactful of all. Jones has caught 97 passes for 1,199 yards for the Boilermakers, a remarkable haul.
“We were fortunate. We were lucky. Charlie earned his stripes. He started in Buffalo, working to Iowa and then he wanted to prove himself more,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
“We were fortunate he had a relationship with Aidan O’Connell. We had an idea he’d be a pretty good player, but we didn’t know he could do this. We’d seen him return kicks, but not catch many balls, but Aidan swore by him. From Day 1 when we saw Charlie, we knew we had a guy who could play football.”
Not only play football and play it well but also play tough. Jones has amassed his yardage despite annoying injuries. It hasn’t stopped the Deerfield, Illinois, native.
“He’s been injured all year long. His knee, ankle, toes -- some weeks he hardly practiced at all but just comes out and makes plays,” Brohm said.
Purdue’s reward is a showdown with Michigan next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game. Brohm knows where his bread was buttered this season.
“He did what he wanted to do. He wanted to come somewhere and prove what how good a receiver he is, and he did. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with him this year,” Brohm said.
No less grateful than Purdue’s fans, who have a party to attend in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend.
A party the Boilermakers wouldn’t have likely been invited to if Jones hadn’t burnished his credentials when it mattered most.