Its transfer portal season for college basketball, so you know what that means. It's also whining season for college basketball coaches.
It’s becoming a time-honored tradition. Coaches enter the (admittedly stressful) process of shopping for transfers, and they lash out.
The complaints come in all shapes and sizes -- and degrees in lack of self-awareness. Here’s a few of the categories:
There’s the good old-fashioned, generation gap line of attack.
“My fear, and I think a lot of coaches’ fear, what are we teaching these young men and women where anytime there’s a little sliver of adversity, we go to where we think the grass is greener? We just turn and change courses,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in March.
Duly noted. I’ll keep that point in mind the next time I see a coach jump to a place where their bank account gets greener.
There’s the fear of the new world approach.
“The thing that I think is really bad is that there are agents actually shopping mid-major players before they go in the portal and convincing them to go in the portal, and that’s disgraceful,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said last week.
Sleazy? Perhaps, but who is the inappropriate party? It takes two to tango. You’d have to be naïve in excelsis to believe Power 6 schools have to fight every fiber of their moral being to fight off having their ears bent.
Also, mid-major agents for coaches have tapped up “big” schools for time immemorial. The hand-wringing is disingenuous.
The weeping and gnashing of teeth gets sillier as the years pass. The transfer portal has been around since 2018. The full effect of NIL on the portal is in its second full season.
Coaches have had a chance to price in the seismic changes and alter their roster-building habits accordingly. Schools have had the chance to do the same.
What needs to be understood by both those on the inside and by fans is the transfer portal and NIL are reality, and they’re not going away.
No matter what rules the fathers of college athletics might propose to turn back the clock. No matter whom the NCAA hires to try to lobby for national legislation to stop it. Those efforts will almost certainly fail in part or in full.
Why? Because the right for student-athletes to move around is a legally protected concept. Just because college athletics operated for a certain way for multiple generations doesn’t mean the toothpaste goes back in the tube once athletes' rights were (rightfully) protected by the courts.
There’s no going back to the way it was. Same for NIL. The more you accept that reality, the better off you are in navigating how college athletics can still work and thrive.
Clearly, I have little sympathy for coaches and administrators who can’t adapt to the portal.
However, I do have sympathy for fans who are not involved day to day but who are being asked to accept a revolutionary new order. Fans are the consumers of these changes. Some will adapt. Some will vote with their feet and not pay attention because they don’t like the turbulence.
As long as the transfer portal remains a protected concept, I do think it’s important to incentivize stability.
It can happen -- right now. For all of the complaining coaches and schools do about the portal, they have it in their hands to provide the solution.
I banged away at this for years when I working in Terre Haute, so I’ll bang away again for the readers elsewhere in the state – coaches and schools could solve the “portal problem” by offering a multi-year scholarship option.
When a player is recruited, it could be negotiated how long they want their scholarship to be. Right now, scholarships are essentially one-year contracts.
Widen the menu. If a player wants a two- or four-year commitment and the school wants them bad enough, let it happen. If a player only wants to make a one-year commitment so they can test themselves after a year, if a school is willing to accommodate that, have at it.
Only it has to be binding by both parties. Schools can’t shove a player off for perceived non-performance. The only exceptions I would build in for the schools would be academic non-performance or a felony arrest by the player.
Players can’t just jump when they feel like it if they agreed to a multi-year commitment, no matter how much their star rose. The only exception I would build in is if there's a coaching change.
NIL adds a wrinkle to this, but the collectives could adjust and alter their compensation accordingly.
In other words, it’s a true, binding commitment, not merely a year-to-year one which helps create this mess in the first place. Going this route would slow down the transfer portal, return some semblance of roster stability and make it a more equitable environment in the school/coach-player dynamic.
Which is exactly why it hasn’t happened.
Cry though they might, schools and coaches don’t want to lose the dictatorial power they’ve had over annual roster movement. They just want it on their terms. The idea of having to stick with a player who hasn’t performed up to snuff is anathema.
The freedom for a program to “ask” a player to move on to grab a shinier object has been standard operating procedure for so long, coaches and schools think it’s a God-given right.
If they didn't hold on so tight to the way it was, they could find the solution to the way it could work going forward.
Scholarship flexibility is the way to go -- for all sports, not just basketball. It’s a simple solution that wouldn’t upend the financial structure of schools in the way, say, compensating athletes directly would.
There is a path out of transfer portal instability -- if only the schools and coaches could see past their self-interest to follow it.