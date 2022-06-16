Glenn High School is no more, but the story of the Pirates’ boys basketball teams in the late 1940s and early 1950s is an inspiring one. They were the first boys basketball team from the Terre Haute area, perhaps statewide, to build a championship contender with an integrated roster. Not just one Black player but several mixed with white players, and they made Glenn all-conquering in the Wabash Valley and a state power at the time.
Sadly, part of Glenn’s story was also the racism — both institutional from the powers-that-be and the overt brand they faced from opposing fans (and some of their own) — they had to endure along the way.
One of Glenn’s best players, Oscar Session, recounted to the Tribune-Star the withering abuse the Pirates endured. Opposing fans at the small, Vigo County township schools they played at scraped their feet on their backs while they sat on the bench, the uninhibited use of the n-word, the closed doors slammed in their face by segregated local businesses, the racial stereotypes they were made to withstand.
The open nature of the racism Glenn experienced seems like a shocking relic of a segregated past long gone in our rearview mirror. Unfortunately, we were jolted to the reality overt racism is not consigned to the history books.
A short walk west on U.S. 40 from where Glenn High School once stood is the Rose-Hulman softball diamond. On April 3, a racial abuse incident as ugly as any from Glenn’s era took place during a Rose-Hulman doubleheader against Oberlin.
According to three Oberlin players, all quoted in Oberlin’s student paper, three players of color were called “monkeys” and subject to racial taunts by some Rose-Hulman players during the doubleheader. Nothing was apparently done on-site about it during the game by either team, or at least, nothing anyone wants to talk about on-the-record.
(Oberlin’s athletic director told the Tribune-Star the Oberlin coach didn’t know about the abuse until after the doubleheader was completed.)
When the Tribune-Star found out about the incident last week (more on that momentarily), it asked Rose-Hulman for comment, and a statement was released to us shortly afterwards that admitted the incident occurred and two players (unnamed) were suspended and dismissed from the team.
The incident was, of course, horrific. The reaction I’ve received from many is shock that a racial incident so ugly could take place at a respected place of higher learning like Rose-Hulman. My read on this reaction is it has less to do with Rose-Hulman as an institution but more to do with the highly-educated, elite-level student body Rose-Hulman attracts.
How could this happen? How could smart, intelligent people conduct themselves in such an ugly way? It happened there?
With respect to those who feel that way, that part of this is what least surprised me. People who closet themselves in bubbles are most likely to express views that reflect their bubble. I have no idea how “challenged” the guilty parties were in their lives to the point before the incident by views outside of their own experience, but apparently they weren’t challenged enough to prevent them from thinking it was OK to engage in open, racist taunts in public during an athletic contest.
People like to compartmentalize things to avoid the ugly truth. It can only be drop-outs, rednecks and life’s dead-enders who can’t see the world beyond their own experience that engage in racism, right?
That’s a comfortable thing to tell ourselves, but it has no basis in reality. No demographic has a monopoly on racism. Rich, poor, educated and uneducated, racial ignorance is a disease to which no walk of life is immune.
It’s also a reminder the fight against racism is never-ending. Like an infestation you think you have a handle on in your house, you never know when those bugs you thought you had gassed out are going to crawl back out from a corner you never expected them to.
Before I go on, this would be a good time to address why the Tribune-Star reported on this incident two months after the fact. The harsh truth? We didn’t know about it. Rose-Hulman softball is not something we cover in-person. Like many things, it operates under the radar.
While the Oberlin student paper wrote about the incident in late May, with respect to them and their work, Oberlin’s media exposure does not reach much beyond its own campus borders. It’s not something we’re going to pick up on as a matter of course. Someone who preferred to remain anonymous essentially acted as a whistle-blower and mailed us the Oberlin article. Once we received it and realized it was credible, we reported on it.
The timing of when the incident occurred matters little. This incident was so ugly it would have been worth reporting two years after the fact, much less two months afterward. While I’m certain Rose-Hulman would have preferred this remained out of the public eye, it didn’t, and to ignore it based on the timing of when it happened would have made us complicit in silence.
That sounds high-minded, and I don’t necessarily mean it to come off that way. We don’t deserve a pat on the back for doing our job. What I am trying to get across is the fight against racism has to be engaged by everyone. We just play one role in that fight.
The burden of fighting racism can’t just be placed on the backs of those who are the target of it. The most important role in fighting racism comes from those who can stamp it out before it ever gets to be as overt as it was on a Rose-Hulman softball diamond April 3.
In other words, people like me, white people, who have occasionally heard racist rhetoric behind closed doors from those who think it’s OK because they’re in a bubble with people they think they’re safe to express their ignorance toward. Don’t lie to yourself and say you’ve never heard it because, if you’re white, I guarantee you’ve heard someone espouse racist views at some point in your life.
It’s incumbent upon us to call out racism before it ever leaves the bubbles of our own making. Minorities who are on the receiving end of racism can rightfully and justly point out when racism occurs, but who is ultimately responsible for cleaning up our mess? When you spill milk on a table, you don’t make the table clean it up.
We can’t get weary and settle for lazy tropes like getting annoyed with people “playing the race card” or the even lazier smear of “engaging in cancel culture.” I’m not interested in canceling anyone. To me, it’s simple and there’s no relativism about it. Racism is wrong, it’s immoral and it holds all of us back from being better than what we all should and could be.
We know this to be true because in the year 2022 on a Rose-Hulman softball diamond, in an era in which we all assumed overt and ugly racism could not happen in an athletic contest or anywhere else, minority players were called “monkeys.”
The fight against racism isn’t over. It’s never over. It never ended in the first place. Sadly, we were given a stark reminder on how vigilant we must all continue to be.