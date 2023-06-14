When you peruse the meticulously produced program for the annual Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game, it’s a reminder of how much of a tradition the game is. The first was played in 1939.
I’m sure there are some who would suggest I shouldn’t need to be reminded of the tradition the Indiana-Kentucky game represents, but let’s be honest … the enterprise has lost quite a bit of buzz.
Several All-Stars on both sides missed one of the two games due to college visits or commitments, including Kentucky Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard, the only Power Six commit (Sheppard is headed to Kentucky) on the Kentucky All-Star team.
None of that is the fault of the organizers. On both sides of the Ohio River, that would be the respective coaches associations. Players still in recruiting mode is yet another signpost in a changing basketball world.
However, I think it is fair to wonder how much fans on either side of the border are paying attention regardless of who is on the floor.
Among other things, Indiana has a population advantage that unbalances the series. With 2.2 million more people compared to Kentucky, Indiana has naturally dominated the series. Kentucky’s boys and girls haven’t pulled off the four-game sweep since 1979. Interest in the Bluegrass state has fallen off badly. It's a feedback loop where wins are hard to come by, and thus interest drops.
Not that it’s much better in Indiana. The crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday only filled up about half of the lower bowl.
The All-Star series, or something like it, can still matter. In fact, given the interest in recruiting, it likely should have a bigger audience than ever.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association has tried to account for this. The Indiana Junior-All-Stars are a tradition in their own right, having been chosen since 1996.
The Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game is, frankly, very often more compelling than the Indiana-Kentucky game. The deep Junior boys class beat the Seniors by five last Wednesday at Cathedral in an interesting game.
The IBCA also added a Futures Game to Indiana-Kentucky day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Teams of juniors and below from the North and South regions battled in both genders.
Good idea, but very often these games aren’t heavily promoted and thus aren’t widely attended.
The harsh truth is for all of its tradition, the Indiana-Kentucky series has run its course. If it were to meet its end, folks would mourn the series, but in the past tense.
So what can freshen things up? Many have suggested a challenge series against another state, such as Illinois or Ohio.
It would be interesting, but I’m not sure replacing one state with another magically solves anything. Indiana-Kentucky does at least have history going for it. A new game would just slip into the ether like so many other offseason All-Star games. And that’s to say nothing of the population advantage those states have over Indiana.
I think the All-Star series suffers from the same problem class basketball created … there are wide regions of the state that aren’t involved in the big game.
On the Indiana girls roster, there was no one from Fort Wayne, Evansville, Terre Haute or the Cincinnati and Louisville suburban regions. On the boys roster, add South Bend to the list.
That’s fine. Merit is merit. There can always be an Indiana All-Star team as its always been. The game week itself needs a reboot.
My idea to freshen the All-Star series is to keep it all in-house. Create a different All-Star apparatus.
Split the state into four regions: Northwest, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. Each has its own team. The lines of demarcation? U.S. 36 serves as the north-south divider. Indiana 37 south of Indy and U.S. 31 north of Indianapolis, up to St. Joseph County, where the divider would move along the county line so South Bend would be in the northwest.
That takes care of regional representation, but what about Indianapolis? It has outsized talent compared to the rest of the state. Merely splitting the Indy metro area in four ways with the rest of the state doesn’t really solve anything. Indy athletes would likely dominate all four squads.
So take Marion County and its surrounding counties and split those in four to have their own All-Star teams.
The border lines would be tricky to balance out the Indy talent. The White River splits the region diagonally north-south. West of Indianapolis, I-74 is the border, east of Indy, I-70.
Teams would be comprised of upperclassmen. That way you get some repeat star power, but the rosters would turn over enough to keep it fresh.
Eight All-Star teams with each corner of the state accounted for and with Indy’s talent balanced out. You could even name the teams after a legend from each of the areas represented.
Play the games in two pools over three days. Perhaps the pool games could be played across the state at four different sites, two for each gender? The final day, with a seventh, fifth, third and championship could be played in Indianapolis. Or just play a championship doubleheader with the girls and boys?
Freshen things up like that? I know I’d watch it. Perhaps you might, too?