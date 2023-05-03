INDIANAPOLIS – It’s weird how you fixate emotionally on things that are sometimes at odds with the facts.
In my case, I was born in Wisconsin and lived there for most of my young life, moving to Indiana when I was in high school.
Given I still have the majority of my family in Wisconsin and my experiences growing up there helped form my being, in my heart, Wisconsin will always be home.
The truth, however, is I’ve lived in Indiana at least twice as long as I was in Wisconsin.
So how did I get in touch with my inner Hoosier? There’s two parts of me I feel were forged 100% in Hoosierdom.
One is being a part of the Hoosier Hysteria high school basketball tradition, both as a student fortunate enough to attend a state championship school in the pre-class days and as a writer charged with telling its stories for many years afterwards.
The second part of me that is distinctly Hoosier is my love of the Indianapolis 500.
On Wednesday, I drove up to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to pick up my media credentials as I’ll be covering track activity in the month of May for CNHI Sports Indiana.
A more mundane task would be hard to conjure, but it signals good times to come, and it got me in a fond, reflective mood.
As I drove up to the Speedway, I was also listening to an unrelated podcast where the hosts were recalling their formative experiences of falling in love with my favorite soccer club, Leeds United. If you know anything about soccer, believe me, falling back on nostalgia is about all Leeds fans have at present.
However, it made me think of my own story of falling in love with the Indianapolis 500 and, through it, racing in general.
My love of racing wasn’t awakened until our family moved to Indianapolis. It’s weird, too, because I grew up on the west side of Milwaukee, well within earshot of the races at the Milwaukee Mile.
Iconic though the ancient oval is, it’s not venerated as much as it ought to be in the general Wisconsin sports culture. Growing up, I never went to a single race there.
When I moved to Indiana in 1986, Indianapolis Motor Speedway was something you knew as a concept. The Indianapolis 500 was a big deal and as a sports fan, you knew the names of Foyt, Johncock, Sneva, Unser and Andretti, but it didn’t really penetrate the consciousness much beyond that.
My first trip to the Speedway was a museum visit shortly after we moved. We did the touristy stuff, rolling around the oval on a bus. Like it is for many, you’re awed by the sheer size of the IMS physical plant. I’d never been in something so big. It’s a massive gateway to one’s curiosity.
The 1988 500 was my maiden voyage. Was it a classic in the sense you’d want to go back and watch it on Youtube? Not unless you’re Rick Mears, who won by nearly a lap. It was a relatively uneventful (and oppressively hot) race, but you never forget your first.
We sat in the long-gone backstretch bleachers, next to the Snake Pit, which through the eyes of a 16-year-old, lived up to its pre-corporate, notorious rep.
When the cars came around for the parade and pace laps, the thing that struck me was the colors, especially the old STP orange Roberto Guerrero ran that year. It was all so striking.
Little did I know what was to come. The first lap is one of my favorite sports experiences.
There’s nothing that can prepare you for the first lap of the Indianapolis 500. The adrenaline, the noise, the million different things going on at once.
What I remember most is I could feel the roar of the 30 cars (three cars, including Guerrero, went out in Turn 2) as they went by. What a rush. If there’s one defining moment I can trace my love of racing to, it was that one. I wanted more of that.
So my interest was piqued, including an abiding love of the late Jim Crawford, the only driver to challenge Penske dominance in that race.
It was 1989, however, where interest turned to passion. My dad got tickets in the Paddock as a high school graduation present. My first look at the mass of fans on the frontstretch.
Also, my first accident, as I was horrified when Kevin Cogan hit the attenuator at the top of the pits near the start of the race, his car breaking apart spectacularly, though Cogan was uninjured.
However, unlike 1988, my cup runneth over given the drama of 1989. It’s hard to convey, in these days of slipstreaming finishes where more than half the field is on the lead lap and winning margins are tiny, how remarkable the last quarter of the 1989 Indy 500 was at the time.
Races in the 1980s (and well beyond) were almost always decided by half-track margins or even with one driver or two on the lead lap.
The Al Unser Jr.-Emerson Fittipaldi race-ending duel took my breath away, lap by lap in real time. It was addictively dramatic. Seconds apart, the massive crowd in an absolute frenzy, you live for moments like that.
I was hooked forever, and given I was hooked, in many ways, that’s the moment where a part of me became distinctly Hoosier.
And like most Hoosiers, I can’t wait to add another memory in the month to come.
What were your first 500 experiences? Reach out to me at todd.golden@indianamediagroup.com. I'd love to hear the stories. Perhaps I'll write a follow-up column.