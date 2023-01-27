BLOOMINGTON — There are very few coaches in any sport who can resist the siren song of "one game at a time." They say it because it's true, of course, and to keep the minds of their players right if and when they start to dream ahead of the process.
On the other hand, when coaches do allow themselves to look at their teams with a long lens, if they know they have a great team they typically don't want to settle for modest goals. They just may not want to always acknowledge it.
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren went down both roads Thursday after the No. 6 Hoosiers defeated No. 2 Ohio State 78-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. She literally used the words "one game at a time" as well as noting "we're not going to be a number on anything because we're not going to limit this team as we move forward."
One game at a time paired with high expectations -- take the repetitive coachspeak out of it and think about what it actually means -- it's an extremely difficult square to circle, even for great teams.
Very often teams get bogged down on one or the other or both. The target on the back in an individual game can be too much to bear or the weight of season expectation becomes suffocating. It's a difficult maze to navigate.
Except Indiana's women's basketball team makes it look so easy. Thursday was the fifth time I've seen the Hoosiers in person, and four of the games were either against ranked teams or Big Ten contenders.
Not once have the Hoosiers looked rattled. Not one single time.
There might be an isolated stretch in a game where the opponent's class shows through, but you never have anything less than 100% confidence Indiana will pull itself out of a jam.
Indiana doesn't do peaks and valleys. It just does peaks, and it does it with a high-IQ hive-mind in the best sense of the term.
There are few teams that have mastered triumph in the individual battles while maintaining laser focus on winning the war quite like these Hoosiers have. It's a big reason why Hoosier Nation is voting with their feet to get in on the action.
For the second consecutive home game, Indiana set a regular-season attendance record. For an 8:30 p.m. tipoff on a Thursday, 10,455 came to see what the excitement was all about. Indiana's going to need a bigger bandwagon.
So how do the Hoosiers stay on mission? Moren provided insight.
"It's probably just their maturity. When it comes to game-planning and being between the lines, they are uber-competitive," Moren said.
After praising her staff, Moren noted the inherent commitment.
"The other part is the skill-development piece. They're doing the extra always. Before practice, after practice, there's a real commitment to being better. If you want more, you have to care more, and this is what we see with our group. They really care," Moren said.
The Hoosiers care collectively, which sounds rote, but it matters when building a team concept.
"They don't care who gets the credit. They know we have a balanced team, and we have the confidence in any of those kids to have a big night, and they have confidence within each other that there's trust and an accountability piece there," Moren explained.
Thursday's win over a formidable Ohio State team was a textbook example of what Moren is referring to.
If not for Mackenzie Holmes and her 18 first-half points — which, admittedly, is akin to saying if not for the sun, there would be no light — the Hoosiers would have been in a deeper hole than the four-point halftime deficit they had. No one else in cream-and-crimson was on song.
The Hoosiers' single-minded amnesia to put themselves back on track made you, as a fan, forget they were ever in a bind to begin with. A 27-6 quarter tends to have that effect.
Indiana was 1-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half. Oh was that a thing? Here's a 4-for-9 in the third period to put it out of your head.
In the first half, Holmes scored 18 of Indiana's 32 points. In the third quarter, Holmes only scored four of Indiana's 27 points. The rest of the Hoosiers, most notably Yarden Garzon and her 11 third-quarter points, reverted to a very high mean.
"That's the maturity of this group. In those types of games where it's tight, they understand flow. They understand rhythm. They understand what's needed in a lot of those moments," Moren said.
The raw talent of Indiana's starting five does, of course, have a lot to do with the Hoosiers' 19-1 success. With Berger, Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil on the floor, you essentially have three point guards on the court at one time. Indiana had 21 assists on 28 field goals Thursday.
Holmes, of course, is absolutely lethal within 10 feet of the basket. Her array of post moves and her superior body control make it so.
Berger doesn't have to score because her decision-making is peerless as she floats through a defense with swan-like grace, and when she does call her own number, she's a magician in creating space to take a shot.
Talented as the Hoosiers are, talent alone is not enough. Indiana's basketball IQ, drive to succeed and refusal to be shaken off track is even more impressive.
This is a team that has been so good it makes one consider the greatest of possibilities. The hardened sportswriter in me says it's January and something unforseen (injuries especially) can intervene to knock even the best teams off course.
Sportswriter-style skepticism aside, at some point, you have to trust what your eyes see. When there is no evidence to the contrary, when Indiana produces no wake as it makes waves, it's time to start believing on the same scale the Hoosiers believe in themselves.
The Big Ten title, the Big Ten tournament championship and the Final Four, a national title shot? None of it is out of Indiana's reach.
There should be no brake on the ambitions for this Indiana team, and the scary part for its foes is you get the feeling it puts no brake on itself, either.