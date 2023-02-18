BLOOMINGTON – Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has played a part so many freshmen before him have taken on at college basketball programs coast-to-coast for time immemorial.
Hood-Schifino assumes the role of What Was That?
On Saturday against Illinois at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Hood-Schifino was in prime What Was That mode.
Hood-Schifino’s What Was That is a two-sided coin, but for much of the contest against the Fighting Illini, it was a What Was That of the most exasperating kind.
Let’s say first Hood-Schifino has no fear. He also appears to have very little recall when something goes wrong on a previous possession.
These are good traits to have. If you don’t have them, you run into confidence problems -- certainly not a problem for the Pittsburgh native. However, to get to the good stuff, you’ve sometimes got to cut through some clutter.
On Saturday, the machete was required more than most days. Hood-Schifino’s shot wasn’t falling, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t firing away anyhow. He was 1-for-8 in the first half and 5-for-17 overall.
Missed shots is one thing. Forced shots is another. Hood-Schifino is not only still trying to learn what is and what isn’t a good shot but how to manage it within the shot clock, but it can be a chore to get through it just the same.
Since Hood-Schifino is Indiana’s point guard, you get the double-edged sword of both questioning a shot and questioning the decision-making of not getting someone else involved instead.
There’s also the turnovers that elicit the What Was That of the frustrating kind. Hood-Schifino had five Saturday, way too high for a starting guard in the Big Ten. His last one was a howler, a lazy perimeter pass easily zapped by Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins for a breakaway bucket with 1:28 left.
What Was That, indeed.
However, if you’ve watched Hood-Schifino through the season, you do learn the traits that sometimes make you frustrated can also lift the Hoosiers when the chips are down.
That turnover Hood-Schifino committed? Eleven seconds later, he hit a 19-footer on Hood-Schifino’s favored left side to negate its effect.
“I remember in the last media timeout, I said, if we run that high angle, get to your spot because you're going to be open,” Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “He was kind of frustrated a little bit, he didn't really want to run it, and then down the stretch got to that spot and hit a huge shot, especially after turning the ball over.
“It just shows how high of like a focus he has, and he's just next-play mentality, and he's just ready to go always.”
That mentality came through on the next play. Hood-Schifino hung in the air on a mid-range jumper just long enough for Illinois guard Ty Rodgers to foul him. Hood-Schifino calmly knocked down both free throws, and Indiana was ahead for the first time since the first half.
Hood-Schifino was dinged for a shooting foul with 16.4 seconds left, tapping Jayden Epps with his weak hand before blocking Epps clean with his stronger one. Epps only made one of the free throws.
Hood-Schifino was also at the center of the action when Illinois pressed the inbounds pass. He received the ball on the right side, and the Illinois trap closed in.
Was there an element of fortune Hood-Schifino’s lob to mid-court found open space and then Trey Galloway, who shoved it ahead to Trayce Jackson-Davis for a dunk? Your mileage may vary, but Hood-Schifino also didn’t panic and travel or throw it off one of the Illini defenders for a more obvious turnover.
The point of all of this is Hood-Schifino impacts winning. He may have been part of the reason Indiana had a hole to dig out of Saturday, but he also manned the shovel when the time was right.
“I always judge players at the end of the game about who they are as a player, and he made the plays down the stretch that counted. That's what I look at,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “If he had miscued those plays, then I'm in his ear after the game or tomorrow saying, hey, these are things that you've got to learn the next time you're in that position. But he made every right play except for throwing the ball away out of the timeout.”
So learn to live with the What Was That when it comes to Hood-Schifino. Chances are faith in Hood-Schifino will be rewarded when 40 minutes are said and done.