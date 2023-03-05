BLOOMINGTON – It seems the entirety of the Indiana men’s basketball season has teetered on the fine balance between satisfaction and buzzkill.
To that end -- if one tried -- one couldn’t come up with a better microcosm of Indiana’s season than the way Sunday’s game against Michigan played out.
The big goal coming into the season, the big responsibility thrust put upon the Hoosiers, it could be more accurately said -- but one they embraced -- was taking the mantle of being Big Ten preseason favorites.
Sunday’s game started out with similar optimism as the Hoosiers built an early 14-point lead against a Michigan team that seemed to be going nowhere.
Then the Hoosiers hit the rocks against the Wolverines, much as they did in December and early January where they found themselves inching uncomfortably close to the NCAA Tournament bubble.
On Sunday, Indiana was on the wrong end of a 27-13 (Indiana lead) to 54-42 (Michigan lead) 180-degree turn in score and in fortune that induced whiplash. All seemed lost.
Then came the fight back. Indiana recovered its defensive mojo, some shots fell -- particularly from guards who had been heretofore quiet -- and the Hoosiers rallied to an outcome everyone expected, much like Indiana’s 11-4 finish to the regular season kept hopes alive to reach 2023 goals.
But it wouldn’t be Indiana without a sting in the tale as the Hoosiers began to take on water late. Much as Indiana’s unexpected home-court, 90-68 egg-laying against Iowa on Tuesday risked putting all of the Hoosiers’ good seasonal work to waste with an unfavorable Big Ten Tournament path.
Similarly Sunday, Indiana nearly squandered a six-point advantage amassed in overtime.
Race Thompson somehow managed to miss four straight free throws, prolonging the Hoosiers’ agony, until Michigan saved Indiana by turning the ball over while trying to give itself a game-tying or winning shot as the Hoosiers survived a topsy-turvy 75-73 wild ride.
In the end, it all turned out all right for Indiana. It will start Friday in the Big Ten Tournament on an even keel with an equal chance along with the top four seeds in the conference tournament.
And in the case of Indiana great Trayce Jackson-Davis, the consequences of the day are also a microcosm of where he leaves the Indiana program.
All along, as Indiana flapped like a weather-vane with the changing winds of its season's fortunes, Jackson-Davis was a rock. Not just any rock, think like Gibraltar. While the performance of other Hoosiers waxed and waned, Jackson-Davis never had a bad game.
That’s not just an off-hand platitude columnists tend to say. The senior literally never had a bad game in the 2023 season.
Despite being the hyper-focus of every opposing defense, Jackson-Davis didn’t shoot worse than 40% in any single contest. Even for an elite-level post player, that’s a remarkable run.
His worst scoring output in a game was 10 points, and that came in a game where the war was more important than the battle in Indiana's 79-71 win at Purdue on Feb. 25.
His worst rebounding effort was a pair of five-rebound games, both when he was nursing a bad back.
On Sunday, he was right on schedule. He had 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Good to the last drop.
Bigger than that, Jackson-Davis defines an era of renewal for Indiana’s program. Though it sometimes teetered on the edge of falling off the balance beam more than a few times, the Hoosiers are much better now than when Jackson-Davis came to Bloomington from Center Grove.
He endured the malaise of Archie Miller’s last years, and no one would have thought twice if he would have left when Miller was let go. His decision to stick with Mike Woodson when Woodson was hired in 2021 is a touchstone moment.
His decision to stay in 2022 even more so. Indiana is winning again at a level fans expect. Without Jackson-Davis, there's no guarantee that fate was in the cards for the Hoosiers.
Whatever Indiana’s fate is in the Big Ten Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament thereafter, Jackson-Davis rises above it all as a symbol of the excellence Indiana fans expect from the Hoosiers.
It would been cruel for Jackson-Davis to partake in Senior Day activities after the ultimate downer of losing on Senior Day, especially when a losing outcome would have sent the Hoosiers down the Big Ten Tournament seeding chute, possibly as low as the No. 8 seed.
In the end, it all turned out OK for Jackson-Davis, too. He got to raise his arms in triumph as he was announced to an adoring crowd in the wake of the win and the Senior Day tributes.
He got to exclaim, with the kind of conviction only winning can provide, the mission statement for the rest of the season and to punctuate his own legacy.
“As Coach Woodson would say, ‘Gentlemen, we’ve got a lot of ball left to be played.’ We’ve got to go get one of those,’” Jackson-Davis said, pointing to the south end of Assembly Hall where a Big Ten Tournament championship banner would be.
Then, Jackson-Davis pointed to the iconic northern wall of Assembly Hall where the Hoosiers’ five NCAA championship banners reside.
“And then we have to go get No. 6,” Jackson-Davis said to wild applause.
What a fitting finish that would be for one of the Hoosiers’ all-time greats.