SPEEDWAY – Several teams had press conferences with their drivers and brass Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. One journalist had one question on his mind for the participants.
“Do you miss the days when teams brought qualifying engines to the track?”
The question was a completely legitimate one – though as Scott Dixon pointed out, it's an inside baseball topic the vast majority fans don’t care about – but it hit me a certain way.
I’ve struggled all week to wrap my mind around how the 2023 Indianapolis 500 fits into the grand scheme of things. This year’s 500 represents a year of stability without much in the way of anything drastically new on the cars (added downforce is pretty mild as changes go), a star turn by an out-of-series driver or a track alteration to create a narrative.
In that vacuum, we’re even more likely to look back and pine for something that was. In doing so, however, we tend to fail to appreciate what is.
I’m middle-aged, and I’ve spun around the globe long enough to understand and often give in to nostalgia.
Hopefully, I’ve also spun around the globe long enough to possess the wisdom that “remember the good old days” vibes are a pleasant waste of time, and our memories are very often unreliable narrators in any case.
Nostalgia is rooted in our younger days when everything seemed new and fresh. It’s our collective curse to eternally have that as our personal benchmark for what comes after.
When we get older, we’re not inclined to flip the script on our nostalgia. We rarely put our older selves into our 18-year-old shoes and consider what is now that we would have thought was cool back then?
When it comes to IndyCar, my "glory days" are the late-1980s/early 1990s CART era. If I apply my own exercise, there’s a lot about today’s version of IndyCar that would have blown my mind when I was 18.
Four things jump to mind:
RACE COVERAGE
Do you remember what IndyCar TV coverage was like in the pre-streaming days? To paraphrase Don Henley, “Don’t look back. You should never look back.”
Apart from the Indianapolis 500, there was no qualifying coverage. Race-day coverage, great though it often was during ABC’s peak, was just flag-to-flag with few frills. Race celebrations? No can do. The network has to cut to golf.
Folks older than me had it even worse when many races weren’t televised at all in the pre-cable days.
Now, it’s all at your fingertips. Every practice session and qualifying run is streamed. Race day is covered top-to-bottom -- pre-race interviews, post-race interviews, the lot. You can consume as much as your heart desires.
MIX OF CHAMPIONS AND YOUNG STARS
The Indianapolis 500 has hit the same sweet spot it did in the 1980s and 1990s. There’s older, well-known former champions still in contention to win the 500 mixed with young drivers making their bones. There’s nine former champions in the 500 this year – the most since 1992.
Back then, it was Al Unser, A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti representing a popular old guard. Al Unser Jr., Michael Andretti and Bobby Rahal represented a newer one. Rick Mears floated somewhere in-between.
Today, Dixon, Tony Kanaan (in his last race this year), Helio Castroneves and Will Power are the old guard. Colton Herta, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward are among the new contenders. Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden are the in-betweeners. It's the perfect mix, really.
SPEED IS BACK
One nostalgic lament over the years was the “death of speed” at Indianapolis. Speeds had steadily gone up through the history of the 500, culminating in near 240 mph laps by the mid-1990s, but that pattern died out when the Indy Racing League adopted normally aspired engines, and then technological limitations and safety concerns held down speeds since.
Speed is back at Indy -- with a vengenance. O’Ward hit a non-tow trap speed of 243.142 on Fast Friday. Yes, you read that right.
Takuma Sato's one-lap best of 234.753 was among the top 10 best laps of all-time at Indy and the best since 1996.
Arie Luyendyk’s 1996 record four-lap qualifying speed of 236.936 is probably not in danger of being topped this weekend, but drivers are creeping closer. Dixon hit 234.036 last year. Four drivers topped 233 over four laps in practice Friday.
What is nearly unprecedented is speed throughout the field. It is likely the entire field will need to reach a four-lap average of 230 to qualify. On Friday, 33 of the 34 cars topped that speed.
Which is an example of ...
PARITY
Fun fact: From 1983-92, a total of 25 drivers finished on the lead lap of the 500. In 1984 and 1989, no driver did aside from winners Mears and Emerson Fittipaldi.
From 2013-22, a total of 189 drivers finished on the lead lap, including 22 in both 2021 and 2022.
IndyCar’s field has reached a depth of quality it has never historically had. This isn’t your father's Penske vs. Newman-Haas duel anymore.
Penske, Andretti, Arrow McLaren and Ganassi are multi-car efforts with multiple race-winning candidates. On their day, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Ed Carpenter Racing and Dale Coyne Racing have winning pace. You can’t count out Foyt Enterprises on the oval either.
The lack of mechanical gremlins just adds to the parity. The days where fewer than a third of the field finished the race are long gone.
Some might suggest today’s parity is enforced by spec chassis, only two engine choices and one tire option.
Those detractors aren’t factually wrong, but to be blunt, who cares? The spectacle makes it all worth it, and for the vast majority of fans, the spectacle is all that matters.
If you would have told me in my supposed halcyon days of CART in 1990 the future of the Indianapolis 500 included even one of the above traits, I’d have been buzzing.
The good old days are fine, but never lose sight of the greatness of today.