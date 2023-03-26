GREENVILLE, S.C. -- I have regret about my work trip to South Carolina.
Does it have to do with the headlight I discovered was out as I climbed the Smoky Mountains on Thursday night? No, though it was disruptive given I only had a one-day window (Friday) to get it fixed -- right smack in the middle of the media availability I was there for.
It had to do with Notre Dame. I made a weekend cameo and a trip to the Palmetto State to cover the Fighting Irish’s women’s team.
My regret has little to do with the way Notre Dame played -- the Irish indeed put up a decent fight given their injury situation -- nor how it came apart in the latter half of the third quarter as Maryland pulled away for a 76-59 victory.
The regret is not being able to see Notre Dame at full strength. Without Dara Mabrey and Olivia Miles, the Irish were undoubtedly compromised, particularly in the 3-point shooting department.
Even so, Notre Dame has impressive grit, and in my mind’s eye, I wondered how good it would have been at full song, and I also entered the women’s team I see most – Indiana – into the imaginary fray.
How would a full-strength Indiana vs. full-strength Notre Dame contest go? It’s a shame we’ll never find out.
It also comes to a greater point – how much fun women’s basketball overall has been this season.
Inside the borders of Indiana, it was the most successful combined season for the three high-major schools. Indiana won the Big Ten with its greatest season ever. It also ended with the biggest downer ever, a shock second-round NCAA Tournament home loss to Miami, but that’s only a reflection of how the Hoosiers’ 28 wins and impressive star power raised expectations.
Notre Dame has had better seasons -- the Irish won the 2018 national championship after all -- but 27 wins and a Sweet 16 appearance just show how high the standard is in South Bend.
Purdue is re-emerging as the NCAA Tournament threat everyone once took for granted and wants to return to the national championship contender status it enjoyed in the late 1990s.
(How cool would it be to have a Crossroads Classic-style tournament for Indiana’s best women’s programs? Make this happen, coaches and administrators.)
It was a lot of fun, and so many new heroes were forged for fans of all three programs. However, this doesn’t feel like a one-year kind of thing, nor is the enthusiasm limited to the state of Indiana.
Women’s basketball has had a convergence of events occur that have opened it up to a wider audience.
One of the problems women’s basketball has had has nothing to do with gender or the quality of play. It’s that most of the elite talent has been hoarded by a select few programs. That created little drama in the NCAA Tournament and very few of the upsets that grab attention of casual fans.
With the economic necessity of home sites for high seeds in the first and second rounds, the lack of upsets and intrigue is even more pronounced.
Programs could hoard talent partly because women’s basketball awards 15 scholarships instead of the 13 on the men’s side. Naturally, it means less talent trickles down.
It’s not unlike college football in the pre-scholarship limit era of the 1970s when the big dogs could -- and did -- hoard nearly every elite-level player, maintaining their dominance as a result.
What has mitigated this effect? The much-maligned transfer portal. Dog the portal all you want, as it seems football and men’s basketball get the brunt of the moaning about it — even though it exists for every college sport — but the effect of it has been transformative for women’s basketball.
If a player isn’t playing on an elite team, they can go find playing time elsewhere. It has weakened the big dogs just a tad. Meanwhile, the water level has been raised for programs trying to gain a foothold toward elite status.
The wealth is spread out, at least a little bit. There is some fresh blood battling for national honors. That’s fantastic for the women’s game.
The other factor that has helped the women’s rise? Frankly, it’s a better product.
The rules that have been adopted in the women’s game gradually over the last decade have made the in-game experience so much better than men's games.
It starts with something simple – quarters. The women’s game uses quarters instead of halves, a change adopted for the 2015-16 season.
It seems like a mundane thing. The game is still 40 minutes, but it is transformative because the dynamic of fouls and stoppages is totally different from the men’s game.
With quarters, team fouls for the bonus are set at five per quarter. Crucially, those fouls reset at the end of each quarter. The bonus is very often not even activated. That means more on-court action, not free throws.
You don’t get the nightmare scenario of a team being in the bonus before the first media timeout (sounds extreme, but I’ve covered a few) because of an over officious person in stripes.
The other rule change for the women I like, but that purists hate, is advancing the ball past mid-court on late-game timeouts.
Purists drone it creates artificial drama, and it’s a gimmick. Who wants to be like the NBA?
Can we actually parse the complaint here? I do not understand why something considered “pure” is worth preserving purely because “that’s the way it’s always been!” in place of an alternative that is more “fun” in a spectator sport that exists for entertainment purposes.
In other words, lighten up, Francis. Advancing the ball is fun.
It wasn’t "fun" for Indiana when Iowa’s Caitlin Clark hit a buzzer-beater against the Hoosiers via an advanced ball timeout in the regular-season finale at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but it was an iconic shot that gave women’s basketball positive attention.
Would you have rather had that moment for the game? Or have that game become forgotten on the national stage for the pedantic pleasure of advancing the ball up the court?
I may have immediate regret about not being able to see a fully healthy Notre Dame, but there are no long-term regrets about the health of the women’s game. It’s in a great place.