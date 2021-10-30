Starting next year, local governmental entities will receive an additional $8 million in tax revenues.
Although Madison County started the push to increase the public safety income tax by 0.3%, it was members of the Anderson City Council who cast the crucial vote.
The county council defeated the proposed increase by a vote of 4-3, which meant implementation of the tax hike rested on the shoulders of the Anderson council.
Anderson joined Elwood, Alexandria, Pendleton, Lapel and Markleville for adoption of the higher income tax rate.
The various county, city and town councils will have the ultimate say in how the additional tax revenues are spent.
Transparency on the utilization of the funds is critical for those local residents who are paying the additional tax.
The council and the public should be watching how the respective governmental units decide to spend the funds.
Although the additional $8 million is designated for public safety, it will allow a shifting of funds currently being spent for public safety to other government operations.
Madison County hold approximately $1.5 million in reserve to cover the costs of building a new 450-bed jail.
The remainder has been pledged to the county’s criminal justice system.
The Madison County Council has to honor that pledge to ease congestion in the court system, develop new programs to ease overcrowding at the jail and to implement educational and rehabilitation programs for inmates at the jail.
Anderson will receive an estimated $3 million on an annual basis.
In theory, that will allow the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to shift general fund revenues that support the police and fire departments to other uses.
That is the same possible scenario in the other cities and towns in the county.
Broderick didn’t take a public stand on the proposed tax increase but did indicate in an email sent to the council members that Anderson has a projected operating balance of $18 million.
The email also mentioned that the city is beginning the process to increase utility rates.
Broderick and the members of the city council should strive to be transparent with local residents about how those funds are to be spent.
The Broderick administration was the unexpected political winner in the tax increase discussions.
The city administration didn’t take a stand on the increase, but will reap the benefits of the tax hike in the long run.
Some of those funds could be used to remove blighted properties, go toward planned improvements to Athletic Park and pave more streets.
With the town of Pendleton expected to see a surge in population over the next decade, some town council members indicated the need to hire additional police officers.
That probably should be a priority.
Lapel wants to increase the pay for officers and Chad Blake, president of the town council, said the additional $30,000 is approximately 40% of their budget for the police department.
The Herald Bulletin will be watching how those funds are spent and so should interested members of the respective communities.
