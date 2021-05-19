This month, I have traveled around Indiana – from Terre Haute to Richmond and many stops in between – to honor the men and women of law enforcement.
These visits were celebratory occasions, with heroic officers present to receive their well-deserved accolades. But it’s important for us to remember that the difference between a celebration and a memorial service often comes down to a roll of the dice for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.
National Police Week (May 9-15) is a time for us all to express our gratitude to those who serve and protect our communities.
I visited five Indiana police departments to personally thank them for keeping our communities safe and to hear firsthand how I can better assist them as their voice in Washington.
The first visit was to the Terre Haute Police Department, where I heard about the national shortage of ammunition that is limiting the ability of police departments across the state to properly practice and train officers.
This is unacceptable. Knowing that reduced training puts more lives at risk, it is imperative that the federal government work with ammunition manufacturers to ensure that police departments have the resources to do their jobs safely. I hope to see with the Department of Justice take the necessary steps to support these efforts.
I also visited the Muncie Police Department, alongside Mayor Dan Ridenour, where we recognized officers for bravery in the line of duty. I did the same in Kokomo at Sheriff Jerry Asher’s annual inspection ceremony.
In Noblesville, I joined Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, Mayor Chris Jensen, and Sheriff Dennis Quackenbush for a roundtable discussion about the issues suburban law enforcement officers are facing. At a roundtable in Richmond, I heard about the rise of gang-related crime.
Though the issues in these communities varied, the message I received from the front lines was the same: help us do our jobs better.
The recent spate of tragic, high-profile deaths has sparked a national conversation about police reform. The cops I talked to were open to many of the changes being debated – better training, body cameras, and rules preventing bad cops from hopping from department to department.
But the reform bill passed by House Democrats this spring is a heavy-handed attempt at reform that will make it harder for police to do their jobs and recruit new talent. One way it does this is by gutting qualified immunity law, which protects police officers from personal financial liability for making split-second decisions in good faith.
My colleague Sen. Tim Scott is leading efforts to develop a reform bill that won’t defund the police and instead will tackle important issues that could receive bipartisan support and actually become law. If anyone thinks that’s not possible, I urge you to look at the Indiana Statehouse, where a broad bipartisan reform bill was passed this year, prompting a standing ovation from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.
I join my fellow Hoosiers in thanking law enforcement for their service and their willingness to put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe.
