A few weeks ago, I was pondering the idea of success. I was reading a book by Steve Schwarzman, the CEO of the Blackstone Group, called What It Takes. Mr. Schwarzman is the owner of a private equity firm in New York City that boasts $545 billion in assets. During my walk through the book, I was compelled to think not only about what it takes but also about some of the unacknowledged hindrances to life success.
The more I thought about it, I was faced with some pretty harsh realizations about unforgiveness. Unforgiveness is the act of withholding allowance for the error of another. Unforgiveness is, at its primal inception, the overt act of our human will when people decide to engage it.
The funny thing is we have exercised this action individually, collectively, publicly and privately in every area imaginable. It doesn’t escape anyone. At some point in life, unforgiveness can come knocking and can alter our behavior, our habits, our communication and ultimately our success. No matter who you are, if I asked you to close your eyes and think of someone, anyone, that you may have chosen not to forgive, who would come to mind? Is it a business partner or a friend? It may even be a family member, an old boss, a teacher or a co-worker.
Whoever it is, if you have wielded your power in this way, the implications of what it is doing to you could be ruining your life if left unaddressed. I read somewhere, “Offense can never be given; it can only be taken.” Dr. Dabney Ewin, a surgeon, specializing in burns and burn recovery, explained that “When you do not forgive, you release all the chemicals of stress response.” In his research, some of his findings showed the offended had their words continually tinged with angry guilt or blame. He concluded that their anger might have been interfering with their ability to heal by preventing them from relaxing and focusing on getting better.
If this is the case, how do we start the process of getting our health back and making not only our own life better but also our community, our race relations, our business and personal relationships and ultimately our world? It starts with open and honest communication, a willingness to listen, and avoid the pitfall of total reliance on our emotions. Pray first. Start with one on one intentional communication.
The most significant piece of wisdom I offered myself is to commit to getting started the moment I see anything that resembles unforgiveness. Find the situation and begin to uproot it!
