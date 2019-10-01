“A man’s gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men..”
— Proverbs 18:16
KJV Holy Bible
Jason Petrie is a shoe designer for Nike Corp. For the last 17 years he has had the privilege of exclusively being the “captain” of the design team designing shoes for the NBA’s No. 1 phenomenon, Lebron Raymond James Sr. Petrie didn’t start off with the opportunity in hand. He started off at Converse and migrated his way through FILA and ultimately NIKE. His “gift” not only made room for him, but opened up a window of 17-plus years in front of some of the greatest athletes to ever play the sport.
Dr. Myles Monroe says, “God has put a gift or talent in every person that the world will make room for ... It is this gift that will enable you to fulfill your vision. It will make a way for you in life. It is in exercising this gift that you will find real fulfillment, purpose, and contentment in your work.”
After thinking intensely about it, I began to imagine what it would be like if we as a community began to make a demand of each other to find our gift. The push is there for education and other important life disciplines, but what about your gift? Have you ever listened to someone’s idea and thought how absurd what it is that they are talking about? Of course it sound absurd. It’s not your gift or area of gifting. Something in them is feeding and driving them toward doing something that may have never been done before like Alexander Graham Bell, Walt Disney or 12-year-old app developer Thomas Suarez.
We are wired with the ability to create. In some of us our education suppresses our innate ability to create. For others the lack of encouragement has driven the opportunity to experience their gift out of existence.
What is your gift?
What is it that people see in you that you know is deep down who you really represent. I am not talking about the shell that covers you and keeps you as presentable to the masses. I am talking about the gift that lies dormant not being fed, but that makes you come to life when you think about it. If you could remake your life and do whatever you want to do, yes, that gift.
Jason didn’t get to where he is going with ease. He worked at it. His gift really wasn’t just sketching. His gift was his dedication, his discipline to keep going and his creative thought. I believe Dr. Myles Monroe. Everyone has a gift. The life challenge is discovery. Your gift is the escort into the presence of those that value what you were created to be and do.
