Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 56F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.