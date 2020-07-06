Walter Williams’ tribute to his friend Thomas Sowell, “Unappreciated scholar Sowell exemplifies socioeconomic mobility,” (June 29) described how a high school dropout rose to become an influential author and economics scholar. However, many qualities for which he praised Thomas Sowell can also describe Walter Williams. When I was teaching at Ball State, I had a one-semester assigned leave project to interview 15 nationally syndicated newspaper columnists and Walter Williams was one. The purpose of the research was to learn their best writing techniques and write a journalism textbook, which I eventually did.
I met Walter Williams in his office at George Mason University in October 1997 when he was chair of the Department of Economics, and we talked for more than an hour. The career paths of Williams and Sowell are remarkably similar. Both grew up in poor African American families, both earned Ph.D. degrees in economics, and both became economics professors, authors, and syndicated newspaper columnists.
Williams, 84, is the son of a single mother who was a domestic worker. After he graduated from high school in Philadelphia, he drove a taxi for two years followed by two years in the Army serving in Korea. He said when he was in the Army, “I realized that if I didn’t get started now, I was never going to get anywhere, and I needed to get an education.” He moved with his wife to the Los Angeles area where he earned a bachelor’s degree and later a Ph.D. in economics from UCLA. He has held the position of Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, since 1980.
He has published eight books on economics, and his column is syndicated to more than 150 newspapers. He told me that in his columns, “I think that my unique contribution is the application of economics to everyday affairs. And the other part of my contribution is to remind Americans about the U.S. Constitution, what it means. and the liberties that it protects.” He refuses to accept the label “conservative” but says “libertarian” is more or less accurate.
Williams is highly critical of income redistribution by the government but told me, “A lot of good things that have been done in America have been championed by liberals, such the Civil Rights movement, the anti-Vietnam movement, and women’s rights.” But at the same time, “I recognize that both conservatives and liberals have some blind sides to their vision of the world.”
I asked him if his purpose as a columnist was to “inform, educate, or persuade”? He said, “A little bit of each, but I think most of it is persuasion. I’m trying to persuade my fellow Americans of the moral superiority of liberty. I’m trying to get people to believe that liberty is the morally superior way for us to react with one another.”
Williams praised his friend Thomas Sowell for demonstrating that “just because you know where a person ended up in life, you cannot be sure about where he started. Unlike many other societies, an American need not start at the top to get to the top.” I can identify with Williams and Sowell because at age 30, I was in a dead-end job earning minimum wage and going nowhere. Fourteen years later, I earned my Ph.D. and started my Ball State career, where I taught for 25 years. Walter Williams started out driving a taxi and ended up influencing students and all Americans about how economics work. Thomas Sowell dropped out of high school in Harlem, and also ended up influencing students and all Americans about how economics work. Their personal stories offer good lessons about socioeconomic mobility and that where you start out in life doesn’t have to determine where you end up.
