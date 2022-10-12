Deadlines for submitting letters about election
All reader letters to the editor supporting a candidate or candidates in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election must be received by The Herald Bulletin by Monday, Oct. 17.
Letters will run the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. As always, we appreciate civility in your opinions. Candidates’ responses will be run the week of Oct. 31.
You may email letters to letters@heraldbulletin.com. You may mail letters to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson IN 46016. Either way, make sure to include your name, address, email and phone number. We’ll contact you about any questions. Please limit letters to 150 words.