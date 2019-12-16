The war was nearly over! The allied advance was rolling back the Germans and victory seemed sure – perhaps in weeks!
That all changed on the morning of Dec. 16, 1944, when the Germans made a desperate assault through the thick Ardennes Forest. The plan was to take Antwerp and split the Allied armies.
It was doomed to fail and become for them the equivalent of our Market Garden fiasco, but that didn’t matter to soldiers like Rossville’s Johnny Conatser who found themselves suddenly cut off from the outside world.
Our guys were rushed in – short of supplies and ill clothed for the bitter historic cold that they would find.
Hebron’s Pvt. Jack Eckrich was one of those soldiers. He had no idea at the time that he was in the Battle of the Bulge. He just knew he wasn’t in Chicago anymore.
Jack’s unit was hastily trucked to Belgium and assigned to a new company. He wasn’t there an hour when he walked past a building, and someone called out “Hey Jack!” It was a friend from Chicago setting up a machine gun.
As they chatted, Jack’s sergeant growled “MOVE IT!” Pvt. Eckrich ran to catch up, and within seconds a mortar round plowed into the spot where he had stood. It killed his friend in the window.
Alexandria’s Louis Whatley and Muncie’s Bob Smith could attest to the unimaginable cold. Both men saw soldiers with rags around their feet, living for the next moment, not daring to hope that the suffering would ever end. Tree bursts from the German guns sent spears of splinters down on the men hunkered in the forest.
George Mehling of Alexandria was a radio operator on a C-47. They flew a medical evacuation mission with other much-needed supplies to the front lines on Christmas Eve.
The Germans had moved in and cut off their runway, so they were trapped overnight on the ground. That night George could hear the troops on both sides calling out “Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!” to one another over the hills.
Ken Campbell of Pennville and his comrades were surrounded on three sides and running out of food and ammunition. Our tanks were out of fuel and stalling in place. It was so cold that they were using dynamite to dig their foxholes.
Marvin Apgar of Anderson captured some German agents who were pretending to be American soldiers. They were changing signs and conducting general sabotage. The tip off was that they were wearing the same scarves to recognize each other.
Lt. Belle Fuller’s main reason for doing an interview with me was to document her brother Walter’s sacrifice at the Battle of the Bulge. As the Pendleton woman read his last letter I found myself watching it all.
The sounds of battle were distant, but the cold and snow were very near. I saw the elaborate dugout where he quartered, and I watched him sitting there writing his letter home. He downplayed any misery, and if he had any deep fear he kept it to himself.
After all, he was a 22-year-old kid from Grant County. He was immortal. Thirteen days later Walter Blakely was killed in action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.