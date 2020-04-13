Every day starts a new story. This is one we hope will end soon. Some have compared this coronavirus crisis with the Great Depression. Certainly our economy has taken a hit. The difference is that it wasn’t brought on by economic forces or any policies of business, consumer demand, or government interference. This crisis is as close to World War II as anything I have seen in my 68 years. It was a surprise attack with devastating results.
On Dec. 8, 1941, we were angry enough to fight and certain that we could win it quickly. The actual war proved to be much longer and more uncertain. In the initial months, when the Philippines fell and we seemed incapable of fighting back, there must have been a feeling of powerlessness. It would take four months before we made our first strike with the Doolittle raid. It would be six months before our first major victory at Midway and eight months before we put boots on the ground at Guadalcanal.
Yamamoto’s dreaded sleeping giant began to stir. Factories stopped making cars and started retooling to make airplanes. The logistics planners sifted through the overwhelming details of what to do and how to get it done. Then the real miracle kicked in. We had been a selfish lot during the party of the Roaring '20s. We had nearly given up hope in the beating of the Depression. Now we were coming together in a universal cause. People adapted to a new lifestyle of rationing for the common good. Old men and housewives took to the factories under often awful and dangerous conditions to supply the loved ones they had sent to war. Our nearly nonexistent military became an effective machine. Blue Star banners were hung. Gold Star banners were hung. We all prayed when the Western Union boy walked up the neighbor’s sidewalk.
The fear I see in today’s war is justified and the unknown looms larger than the victory, but the certainty of that victory is just as sure as it was with every crisis this nation has faced. I know this because I can see it happening in our people. People like Matt McClintick and Martha Greene remind us that there is still music. The encouraging words of Jesse Wilkerson mean more than ever. People seem friendlier in their socially distant ways. Nobody cares about politics.
We will survive the looters and the initial chaos of this crisis. We will recover from the economic loss as the tools were already in place for a strong economy and we will be eager to travel, shop, and eat out again. I plan to be the guy who kisses the nurse in Times Square.
As with the end of World War II there will be a frustrating transition time. Patience will still be required. Lessons will be learned. Supply lines will be strengthened and brought home.
We will be different. We will be better as a nation, but only if we will learn from this story.
