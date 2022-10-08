Every day starts a new story, and this one concludes our Aug. 23, 2019, interview in Bloomfield, New Mexico, with Army Spc. 4 Lee Wooderson.
Lee’s mother abandoned the family, but the town of Manderson adopted the curious boy. While his dad worked the store, Lee would wander off to “manage” the town.
One of his favorite places was the blacksmith’s shop. The small boy loved the tools and the noise. The blacksmith was an Englishman with the proud name Isaac Peacock. Ike loved the boy’s visits. He also loved his daily pint.
One day Ike took a pint break, and Lee walked with him to the local bar. As they approached the area near Elmer Wooderson’s general store, shots rang out. Ike quickly dropped and pulled the boy behind him. Lee kept looking around to see what was happening.
One of the migrant workers had a beautiful wife. One of the other migrant fellows figured that out and got her pregnant. The husband was upset, but he let it go. When the fellow did it a second time, that was too much. The husband waited outside the local bar and shot the offender three times. One of the bullets stuck in the side of Elmer Wooderson’s store.
The undertaker plopped the body into a canvas coffin, tossed in the half-empty bottle of beer the man was drinking, and shoved him into the hearse.
The sheriff caught the husband, held him in the county jail for six months and let him go without a trial. He figured that the two offenses offset each other.
A few years later, another jealous husband shot another offender outside of Elmer’s store. That husband served about three months.
Elmer and Lee finally moved to a new store in Greybull. One night an officer shot a burglar outside of that store. Elmer told his son that he was “Going to quit going into business.”
Remember that hand-painted plywood sign we saw outside of Kayenta that pointed to “Dinosaur Footprints”? I asked Lee about that, and he said it was true.
Lee should know. He became a geologist, a paleontologist and an archaeologist. He’s found hundreds of dinosaur bones in New Mexico and Wyoming’s Bighorn Basin. He’s found fossilized trails of herds of dinosaurs.
Lee’s curiosity began as a boy. He noticed the rocks on the top of a nearby ridge were the same as near the river. He asked his dad about it, and Elmer took his son aside for a fine talk about how rivers form and move about over time. That was the start of a fascinating playtime career that also paid him well.
One of his great digs was at Fort Laramie. We’d been there a few weeks before. The fort had mysteriously closed suddenly after serving the wagon trains for years. They found that latrines along the river had contaminated the water supply, and that was causing typhoid.
What a colorful life this man lived. I sure enjoyed Lee Wooderson’s story.