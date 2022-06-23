There has been a continually changing understanding of many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such aspect is the amount and duration of immunity conferred by immunization and natural disease.
We now have more data and experience with both the virus and vaccination. For instance, we once thought, probably erroneously, that vaccination conferred broader and more durable immunity compared to immunity gained after infection.
Also, emerging new variants, especially omicron, changed the equations. Undoubtedly, COVID is a tough, nasty, resourceful and persistent virus that has a talent for evading immune protection from both infection and vaccination; thus, it is very difficult to control. Think whack-a-mole.
Here’s my evaluation of what is known about the amount and duration of acquired immunity. Our understanding will continue to evolve.
Best evidence available from studies of the initial two shots of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), although not entirely consistent, is that immunity after infection is roughly the same or greater than immunity from vaccination.
Some studies suggest the natural disease’s protection against reinfection lasts about six months and possibly more than a year. Reinfections are typically less severe than primary infections.
Before omicron, vaccine-conferred immunity against infection, although initially very high (around 95%), waned after about four to six months to low levels of protection. Its protection against severe disease and death, though, remained high.
It did remain high for protection against severe disease and death. Booster immunity (third dose) restored protection against infection but was similarly short-lived.
Hybrid immunity — any combination of vaccination plus natural disease-induced immunity — seems to confer the greatest overall protection. These studies do not include boosters.
Additionally, two studies reported this spring in the New England Journal of Medicine provide strong evidence that for previously infected individuals, vaccination provides substantial additional and longer-lasting protection.
Omicron deserves special consideration. It has particular propensities to spread and to evade our immunity after a previous infection. The result is greatly rising reinfection rates. Of reported cases, reinfection once accounted for 1% of infections; it is now 10%.
The effectiveness of prior infection in protecting against reinfection has dropped from 90% with previous variants to only 56% with omicron. Breakthrough infections after vaccination and the percent of hospitalizations and deaths among those generally 65 and older who are vaccinated have greatly risen, too.
Also, early data suggests for omicron, boosters (third and fourth doses) provide improved but relatively less protection against infection but remain highly effective for preventing severe infections and death. Boosters are extremely important, especially in the 50-and-older population and the immunocompromised.
The pandemic is not over yet; we should act more like it, especially with new variants developing. But with an estimated 50% of Americans already infected, along with two-thirds vaccinated, there will be sufficient “collective” immunity fairly soon to move from the epidemic to the endemic phase of COVID-19.
Then, we hope for a more predictable, controllable and less severe disease with a possible influenzalike seasonal pattern only requiring yearly vaccination. But what vaccination will that be? What variants will it contain? And is it possible to create a more universal COVID vaccine effective against all present and future strains?
Multiple studies demonstrate that immunity from vaccination or natural disease to be similarly significant against infection, hospitalization and death when compared to individuals not vaccinated or previously infected. But it will be immunization, unlike natural disease, that will continue to move us to the endemic phase while minimizing complications and death.