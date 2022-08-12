Anger. Denial. Sadness.
All are natural reactions when a tragedy occurs. But sometimes, one reaction will become amplified and spread like wildfire. And that’s not healthy.
Particularly in this era’s politically charged environment, when a police officer is killed in the line of duty — or when a police officer kills a suspect — it can trigger mass anger, including demands for revenge.
In the worst cases, prejudice can surface, and the blame can be unfairly cast against groups of people. Violence often ensues.
In Madison County, tremendous grief followed the July 31 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Elwood rookie Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. According to police, he was gunned down in cold blood in his police cruiser after making a traffic stop.
Anger. Denial. Sadness. Tens of thousands across Madison County and beyond felt a range of emotions triggered by the death of Shahnavaz.
But we can all be proud to say that another natural response quickly surfaced and immediately characterized the broadest and most lasting reaction to the young officer’s death.
By the scores, people banded together to honor Shahnavaz and to embrace his family and the communities of Elwood and Fishers, where he lived. Support — some in the form of money, some in the form of prayers, some in the simple form of gratitude for service — rolled in from all directions.
Shahnavaz’s terrible death was not followed by broad accusations and violence. It was followed by peaceful mourning and a determination to unify rather than divide.
More than 1,000 people attended his funeral, and hundreds more lined the streets along the path of his procession, which eventually ended in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Cemetery, where he was laid to rest Saturday in a solemn and emotional ceremony.
By all accounts, Noah Shahvanaz was a good guy, a good soldier, a good cop. It would have been shameful if his death triggered the bad in people.
Far from it, the reaction to the tragedy of July 31 has been honorable, respectful and caring, just like the man himself.