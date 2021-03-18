Guidelines are just that, a set of suggestions to help guide decisions and actions.
Often, guidelines serve their purpose well, advising appropriate responses. Sometimes, though, a set of circumstances demands that an organization deviate from its guidelines.
So it is with the Anderson Community Schools board, which should diverge from Indiana School Boards Association guidelines and add representatives of the Black and Hispanic communities as non-voting members of its superintendent selection committee. Those who were elected to sit on the school board will vote on the superintendent selection.
At a school board meeting in February, one member of the board, Carrie Bale, made a motion to add representation for Black residents to the selection process. The motion died without a second.
In defending the decision not to add a Black person or a committee to the selection process, other school board members have noted the state school boards association guidelines, which advise local boards not to delegate decision-making responsibilities in selecting a superintendent.
Board members have also pointed to the need to conceal applicants’ names, since most if not all would currently be under the employment of another school system. This is a valid concern, but only the general qualifications, not the identity of applicants, would need to be provided to the committee.
To its credit, the school board conducted a series of public forums to hear input on the superintendent search. But those meetings were sparsely attended and yielded little of value.
Bale, who is white, won election to the board in November, unseating Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, who had been the only Black member of the seven-person board. Bale recognizes that, with no people of color now on the board, adding a non-voting committee or at least one non-voting person of color would make the superintendent process more inclusive and reflect a commitment to diversity on the part of ACS.
Bale is absolutely right; however, the board should take the idea farther than the superintendent selection. It should appoint a standing committee of people of color to advise the board as it makes important decisions for Anderson schools related to budgeting, hiring, student retention, facilities, curriculum and a host of other issues.
Such a committee could meet with board President Patrick Hill and a few other board members, perhaps monthly. Under Indiana law, the committee would not be able to meet with a quorum of board members, unless the meetings were open to the public.
The committee could serve an important function, making sure that board decisions take into account concerns about diversity and inclusiveness, as well as reflecting the interests of students of color.
Forty-seven percent of students attending ACS are Black, Hispanic or multiracial, but that percentage isn’t nearly mirrored by ACS staff — or the school board, itself.
Understanding that it should step outside of its guidelines to address the best interests of the community, the Anderson Community Schools board must form deeper connections with students, families and other stakeholders of color.
Formation of a standing advisory committee to assist with the superintendent selection and other important issues would be a great place to start.
