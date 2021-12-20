While disputes about mask mandates and critical race theory have turned public interest toward schools lately, statistics show that Americans aren’t nearly committed enough to educating our children.
Education ranks next to last in a usnews.com May report about the lowest-paying college majors nationally. The median starting salary for a teacher is just $39,543, higher than only those going into another important but undervalued field, social work, $37,727.
Teachers’ low salaries reflect the low overall investment in the education of American children. UNESCO’s benchmark for education spending is 15% of overall public funding. The United States, a member of UNESCO, spends just 11.6%
Education is a particularly low priority in Indiana, which has the 12th-lowest rate of per-student spending for K-12 education, according to educationdata.org. An average of just over $10,000 annually is spent per pupil in Indiana, well behind the national average of $12,264 and ahead of just 11 other states.
So, not surprisingly, teacher salaries are low in Indiana, as well.
The average starting teacher salary during the 2019-2020 school year in Indiana was $37,573, ranking 38th nationally. The average overall salary for teachers was $51,745, better than just eight other states.
Locally, teacher pay has been a lightning rod issue for several years. Recently, about 20% of Anderson Community Schools teachers called in sick to protest a new contract proposal from ACS. The concerned teachers said it wouldn’t even cover insurance premium increases.
Ultimately, however, the approved contract proved to be a step in the right direction, rewarding the district’s teachers with significant raises to more than cover rising insurance costs. The new deal will raise starting teacher salaries in ACS to $44,000 from $40,000 and average salaries to $56,352 from $52,352, starting in the 2022-23 school year.
That moves ACS well beyond the average starting teacher target set by the Indiana State Teachers Association: minimum of $40,000. But ACS is still behind the ISTA’s average overall teacher target salary of $60,000.
Still, the new contract represents progress, particularly because many ACS teachers will qualify for stipends for COVID-19 hazard pay and retention, as well as additional money set aside from operating referendum funds.
While local teachers still aren’t earning a salary commensurate with their considerable skills and many responsibilities, they are getting compensated more fairly now. Subsequent contracts at ACS and other local school districts should continue to chip away at the deficit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.