The Anderson Police Department appears to be improving the integrity of its missing persons database.
In July, The Herald Bulletin reported on problems with the database. At least two people listed as missing had already been found. Subsequently, the editorial board wrote an Our View editorial pointing to the need for better management and updating of the database.
The problem seemed to be that police just weren't paying much attention to it, indicating they didn't think it was that important.
Obviously, police work on missing persons is extremely important, particularly to families of the missing.
Since the newspaper's reporting, Anderson police have moved to clear up the problem. In April the out-of-date database showed more than 31 people missing. Now, the database reflects that the total has been cut about in half as officials have determined the whereabouts of some who had been on the list.
According to APD Chief Tony Watters, the cleaner, more accurate list of missing persons is the result of a concerted effort by his department.
“We don’t have a special division or a dedicated division for missing persons, but we do have supervisors ... that are — as of now — assigned to those cases,” he said in an article published Sept. 8. “We needed to be a lot more efficient. When it was brought to our attention, or my attention, that we had been a little lax on clearing out (databases for) missing persons, it was time to do things differently."
APD's protocol has been changed, Watters said, to require supervisors to make contact every 90 days with family members and those who have filed a missing-person report to exchange any new information. If any new action is required on the case, police then make a supplemental report.
The ultimate goal, of course, is to find missing people and, in some cases, determine whether foul play was involved. Keeping a clean database that police and the public can depend on is a step in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.