Mayor Broderick did the right thing by listening to the public and then modifying his proposal for the city of Anderson’s use of an estimated $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan federal funding.
But the mayor should have redirected the $3.6 million he has earmarked for employee bonuses. It’s not that city employees don’t deserve a bonus for their hard work during the pandemic; it’s just that the community has so many other pressing needs.
Broderick introduced his initial plan for the ARP funding in December. Recently, three public input sessions were conducted, two by the mayor and one by City Council. Various plans for use of the $23.1 million windfall, to be spent by the end of 2026, were proposed.
This is the way government should work. Seek input from local residents and organizations and then modify — or totally overhaul — plans. Even with that input, officials sometimes must make decisions that run contrary to the input received. Leaders have to consider what’s best overall and have the courage to make their own call.
Broderick checked those boxes in this case. He listened. He learned. He reconsidered. And he modified his plan.
But the mayor still didn’t get it 100% right.
That brings us back to the $3.6 million in bonuses for city employees. It seems like a gift to curry political support. The optics are very, very bad.
Just think of all the ways that money could be used to address homelessness, hunger, education, health care, neighborhoods and other needs here in Anderson. Or it could have gone further toward helping local businesses that have suffered during the pandemic.
Yes, there is some money in Broderick’s proposal to address all of these needs. But an additional $3.6 million would have provided more resources and hope for Andersonians who need it the most.
