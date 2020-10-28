Madison County area residents represented by Terri Austin, D-36, Melanie Wright, D-35, and Tony Cook, R-32, are fortunate to have Indiana House of Representative incumbents with solid track records and strong visions for the future.
In the case of Austin and Wright, misleading attack ads have fallen flat. The ads claim that Austin and Wright voted against a hike in public education spending. In fact, they voted against a bill that would have given a small increase to public education funding and a larger hike to vouchers and charter school funding.
Austin, seeking her 10th two-year term at the Statehouse, is an experienced, conscientious advocate for families and schools. She has been critical of the Holcomb administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to coordinating information, testing and helping the unemployed.
Austin’s opponent, Republican newcomer Kyle Pierce, supports most of his party’s positions but calls for new redistricting to get rid of gerrymandered districts designed to support incumbents.
Wright, a teacher at Daleville Community Schools, is seeking her fourth term in office. Wright is looking to provide greater incentives for those indispensible people who care for our senior citizens amid a pandemic.
She has also expressed the need for police reform to be a bipartisan issue. Police do more than make arrests, she said, and police training and funding must equip them to perform the tasks demanded of them.
Republican Elizabeth Rowray, a school board member in Yorktown, is running against Wright. Rowray, like her opponent, wants to direct more money into education. She would also focus on bringing more high-paying jobs to the district.
Cook, seeing the role that internet access has played during the pandemic, has made it his top priority to seek broadband access in all parts of the state. With the increased use of telemedicine and online education, the pandemic has taught us that internet access is no longer a mere luxury, according to Cook.
He is challenged by Democrat Amy Neiling, who suspended her campaign because of a family emergency.
