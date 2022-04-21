Last week, April 11-17, was Black Maternal Health Week, part of National Minority Health Month.
The issue of Black maternal health is pertinent 52 weeks a year.
In short, there’s a lot of work to be done to improve health outcomes for Black mothers.
As reported in an article last week in The Herald Bulletin, the stillbirth rate among Black women in the U.S. is 10.32 per 1,000 live births, more than twice the rate for white women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Black women are up to 5% more likely to die within 42 days after giving birth, and the maternal death rate for Black women was 55.3 per 100,000 live births in 2020, nearly three times the rate for white and Hispanic women.
Locally, organizations such as the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County are working hard to raise awareness of disparities in the health of mothers of color. And they’re connecting local moms to health care resources in the community.
In Anderson and Madison County, many Black mothers are uninsured or underinsured, perhaps the biggest obstacle to receiving quality health care during and after pregnancy.
Among some Black residents, a lingering distrust of health care providers causes hesitation to seek help.
This distrust is understandable, given that Black Americans have often been denied access to quality health care and, in some infamous cases, have been used as guinea pigs for medical experiments.
While understanding the cautionary notes of history, we encourage Black mothers throughout the county to take full advantage of local health facilities for maternal care. These organizations, as a rule, are well-managed and patient-centered. They all have a stake in helping Black mothers and their families enjoy healthy lives.
The Minority Health Coalition hosted an event last November where health care navigators helped participants register for health insurance.
On Thursday, April 28, the coalition will host a community baby shower. Participants will learn about safe sleep and receive various necessities for their baby, such as collapsible play pen/sleeper combinations. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2324 Jackson St., Anderson.
It’s just one example of how the community is working together to address Black maternal health.