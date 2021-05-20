The real character of a community shines in hard times. Such was the case when 3-year-old Abdul Agboola went missing from his Pendleton home last week and the community came together for the family.
The boy walked out of the house in the wee hours of May 12 and remained lost for more than nine hours. As dive teams were called in to search nearby waterways, the outlook appeared to be less hopeful as the hours went by. Dressed only in a t-shirt and shorts, the boy was exposed to the elements and cold temperatures that night.
Late Wednesday morning, Chesterfield volunteer firefighter Justin Harmeson found Abdul lying in a roadside ditch, frightened but alive and well.
Not only did numerous law enforcement and emergency response agencies participate in the search, but a large crowd of neighbors and residents from nearby communities showed up to help search and comfort the family.
Reporter Traci Miller’s interview with Abdul’s parents revealed an outpouring of gratitude to the community from a family who moved to Pendleton about a month ago.
Overwhelmed by the kindness and concern from people they’ve barely gotten to know, the Agboolas said they’ve decided to make Pendleton their permanent home.
Our hats are off to every police officer, emergency responder and resident who helped look for Abdul.
Hard times can make for stronger communities, and this is certainly what happened in the case of Abdul Agboola.
Not only was Abdul found safe and sound, his family got a good taste of what living in this caring community is all about.
