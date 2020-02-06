The Ball State University professor who called police on a black student for not changing seats in class could have handled the situation better, especially considering that it didn’t sound like much of a situation to begin with.
Reports of the incident indicate that the student, Sultan Benson, was asked by professor Shaheen Borna to change seats, which Benson declined to do. According to reports, Borna said that Benson could comply with his request or he would call the police, which he proceeded to do.
Borna has since apologized for his actions, but the incident has sparked protests at the BSU campus and gained national attention as one of many examples of police being called on African Americans for minor infractions.
Benson told The Star Press that he was afraid once police arrived, citing the national trend of African Americans being disproportionately injured or killed during police interactions.
Borna should have attempted to de-escalate the situation, which seems to be, at worst, a mild disagreement with a student.
Assuming Benson wasn’t being disruptive to his classmates, the professor could’ve simply continued teaching the class and spoken to Benson afterward.
Borna also had the option of asking Benson to leave, which Benson did of his own accord when police arrived.
We can reasonably assume that a police presence in the classroom was far more disruptive to the learning process than a student refusing to change seats.
We stand with Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns, who called Borna’s actions “a gross error of judgment” and “an unwarranted overreaction.”
