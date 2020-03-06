As Pete Buttigieg bowed out of the race to become the Democratic Party’s next presidential candidate, we congratulate him for a campaign conducted with class.
Regardless of where we place ourselves on the political spectrum, we should take a moment to be proud of a Hoosier who shined on the national stage.
While still serving as mayor of South Bend, “Mayor Pete” and his unique name became widely recognized as a real possibility for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020.
Buttigieg took arrows from both sides, being perceived as too liberal for Republicans and too moderate for the more left-wing Democratic voters who’ve thrown their support behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Pete Buttigieg brought a fresh perspective and a new call for collaboration and inclusiveness to national politics. Being the first openly gay candidate to be a serious contender for the presidency, he likely paved the way for increased diversity in national politics.
He showed unselfishness by bowing out of the race at the right time to support the top moderate candidate, Joe Biden.
With the stark division and lack of civility that has plagued the political landscape in recent years, Buttigieg stands out as a gentleman who ran a clean campaign and graciously conceded when it was time to do so.
Buttigieg showed the country some of the best qualities of Hoosiers. We hope and believe we haven’t heard the last of him on the national political scene.
