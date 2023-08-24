During a town hall in Donald Trump’s home state of Florida, Chris Christie described his contest with the former president as a choice between a candidate focused on issues of importance to voters and a candidate worried about fending off the next criminal trial.
He described Trump as a man who would soon be free on bond in four jurisdictions.
“When are we going to stop pretending that this is normal?” he asked.
Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd was even more direct during a recent appearance in Iowa
“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again,” he said. “Donald Trump is not even running to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and in 2020. Donald Trump is running for president to stay out of prison.”
Video of the moment captured a lot of boos, but Hurd said he also detected a level of support.
Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, fellow Republican presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson suggested Trump might not be eligible to seek another term under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a measure passed in the aftermath of the Civil War to keep supporters of the confederacy from elected office.
“A number of legal scholars said that he is disqualified because of his actions on January 6,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson and others have suggested the issue will likely wind up in court, but former U.S. District Court Judge Michael McConnell urges caution.
“We must not forget that we are talking about empowering partisan politicians such as state Secretaries of State to disqualify their political opponents from the ballot, depriving voters of the ability to elect candidates of their choice,” he wrote in an article quoted by the Los Angeles Times. “If abused, this is profoundly anti-democratic.”
Hutchinson argues that his fellow candidates should be clear about what happened in the aftermath of the 2020 election. He called the assault on the Capitol “an attack on our democracy.”
Republican presidential hopefuls need to recognize there’s no way to win the nomination without taking on Donald Trump directly. They have to convince their party’s voters that sticking with the former president is a losing strategy.
During an appearance on MSNBC, Hurd suggested those hoping to defeat Trump should make one of two arguments: Either he’s unelectable in a general election, or he lacks the moral character to be president.
Hurd is doing his part, calling Trump “a proven loser.”
“The last time he won was in 2016,” Hurd said.
Christie is even more harsh.
“I decided to get into this,” he said, “because I could not stand by and allow an ugly, divisive, horrible figure to continue to dominate my party without opposition.”
They’re fighting an uphill battle. A poll released Monday by CBS News showed 62% of likely Republican voters supporting Trump.
That’s the bad news. The good news is the Iowa caucuses are still about five months away. There’s still time for a new leader to emerge.