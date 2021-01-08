This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City and the Pentagon. With Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, we began the year with another day that will live in infamy.
The storming of Capitol Hill was particularly disturbing because it was carried out by American citizens who were stirred to action by the president of the United States.
After months of fanning the flames of anger with lies and misinformation about a “stolen” election, Trump assembled a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., to “save the election.”
Those in attendance were treated to Rudy Giuliani’s remarks about “trial by combat” while Trump urged the crowd to be strong and fight right after telling them to march to the Capitol.
Trump then watched the chaos unfold on television as the mob breached the Capitol and endangered the lives of our elected leaders, police officers, military personnel and themselves.
At least one woman was shot and killed, and three other people died of medical emergencies.
President-elect Joe Biden said, “The words of a president matter.” This is particularly true on social media, where much of the inflammatory misinformation spread like wildfire.
For at least four people, the lies were deadly.
We cannot know how many more casualties might have happened if not for the measured response of the National Guard and the Washington, D.C., police.
About an hour and a half into the attack, Trump posted a video that urged people to go home and be peaceful, only to then double down on lies about a stolen election. There is no question that Trump and those elected officials who perpetuated his misinformation campaign helped to create the atmosphere in which this happened.
We give credit to Republican leaders who broke ranks with Trump to condemn this attack and move forward with certifying the election results, particularly leaders from the Hoosier state.
Vice President Mike Pence, Indiana’s former governor, refused to bow to pressure from Trump and instead chose to fulfill his duty in certifying the election results.
Sen. Todd Young was captured on video refusing to submit to the will of protesters. Young said that while he wanted Trump to win a second term, his oath to the Constitution took precedence over his personal preferences.
Sen. Mike Braun initially said he intended to vote in favor of resolutions to delay Electoral College certification and to establish a commission to investigate election results in several states. But after the attack, he did not do so.
While some Republican leaders stuck with their claims of fraud, citing a lack of “election integrity,” the actions of the mob were the complete negation of the expression.
The Capitol attack was a deliberate disruption of the democratic process. Our elected leaders were attacked while they were in session fulfilling their duties.
The Jan. 6, 2021, assault on a pillar of our republic was a wake-up call similar to 9/11 in that both sets of perpetrators acted out of a sincere yet misguided belief.
May what happened on Jan. 6 stick in our minds as a solemn reminder of what can happen when beliefs are fueled by lies.
