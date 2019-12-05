According to a recent audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, in 2017 and 2018, the city of Anderson paid $25,623 for master’s degree classes taken by the deputy city controller.
Halfway through 2018, the deputy left the city’s employment.
Clearly, paying tuition costs toward a master’s degree for an employee who leaves the city the same year is a waste of taxpayer money. City officials defended the decision by saying that it was supported by city policy.
If that is indeed the case, the policy should be revised immediately to assure that any employee whose tuition is paid by the city remains employed with the city for a specified time — perhaps two or three years — afterward.
Otherwise, the tuition money and the employee’s new level of knowledge and expertise reap no benefits for the city, should the employee choose to resign.
The board of accounts audit report notes that 77% of the tuition costs were paid from the utilities fund and posted to the line item “office supplies and expenses.” That seems like either shoddy accounting or a deliberate attempt to hide the payment.
The rest of the money came from the city’s general fund and slot machine wagering fund.
The city’s response to the audit stated that the split of funding was determined by the division of the deputy controller’s time working on matters concerning utilities, the general fund and the wagering fund.
According to the audit report, Mayor Tom Broderick, Controller Doug Whitham, Personnel Director Tom Brown and Board of Works Chairman David Eicks determined that the tuition payment followed city policy.
The audit also noted that the city provided a personnel policy on training and development of employees, but the policy doesn’t mention paying for tuition for an employee seeking a degree in higher education.
Back in 2006, City Council approved an ordinance providing $2,500 in tuition assistance to an employee in instances determined by a committee of the city controller, city attorney, human resources director and two city council members. The tuition payment benefiting the deputy controller was more than 10 times that amount.
The ordinance doesn’t provide for the city making tuition payments to a university. Also, the audit found that the benefit paid to the deputy city controller was not covered by either a salary ordinance or labor contract.
The city’s official response to the audit noted that, “The department head shall budget sufficient funds to secure needed career development,” and that Whitham had determined the training paid for by the tuition would benefit the city.
While it might make sense in some instances for the city to pay for career development, advanced education or training for an employee, this seems like an over-commitment of city funds, particularly for an employee who left within a year of the tuition payments.
The city’s policy on tuition should put strict limitations on payments and should require the employee to continue working for the city for at least a couple of years. And city officials should never stray from the policy.
