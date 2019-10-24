The Anderson Civilian Review board might never wield great authority, but its voice will be stronger if it becomes better organized. And that’s what the board is attempting to do by developing bylaws, procedures and policies for making recommendations to Anderson City Council.
JB Shelton, a newly appointed member of the review board, appeared before the city council this month and asked how the organization could create bylaws.
Councilman Ollie Dixon, who was a driving force behind the creation of the review board in 2011, responded that the board could create its own bylaws to present to city council for final approval. Assistant City Attorney Paul Podlejski confirmed that the board can adopt its own rules and procedures.
The ordinance that created the review board allows each member of council to make an appointment to the board.
But, as council President Rebecca Crumes noted, some board members have a poor attendance record at meetings. By majority vote, council can appoint a new board member to replace one who misses two or three consecutive meetings.
The review board is useful for people who wish to lodge a complaint against city officials.
In July, local musician Derek O’Brien filed a complaint with the review board against Tony Watters, then the Anderson police chief. O’Brien said Watters had treated him rudely when he was playing his guitar at Dickmann Town Center.
Shelton suggested that the board recommend that a copy of the complaint be included in Watters’ personnel file, and the board voted to invite Watters, now a detective with the APD, to its December meeting to make a statement about the incident with O’Brien.
With the resignation this week of current board President Jewell Morgan, Vice President Carl Chambers will step up to lead the review board.
Morgan, who had served for four years, said it was time for new leadership.
The challenge before Chambers and the review board now is to develop those bylaws and procedures and get them approved by the city council. These articles of organization will help the board create a clear path for civilian complaints to reach city council.
