If a Ball State University student wants to organize a demonstration that could likely draw more than 50 people it must be held on the Quad, University Green or LaFollette Field.
Does designating certain areas for demonstrations restrict a student’s freedom of expression? Some might consider Ball State’s policy cloudy.
For that, the university received a yellow-light rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. To get a yellow light, rather than the preferred green or the lowest-rated red, a college is judged to have at least one ambiguous policy that can encourage administrative abuse and arbitrary application, according to the organization.
FIRE is a national non-profit that works to defend individual rights of students and faculty members at universities and colleges by evaluating policies addressing hate speech on campus, bias among students and implementation of Title IX, among others.
Like Ball State, Indiana University and IUPUI were given a yellow-light rating.
Purdue, however, got FIRE’s green light, meaning its policies at least “nominally” protect free speech. Aiding its grade, Purdue adopted the University of Chicago’s Statement for Free Speech, which in summary proclaims the university’s “fundamental commitment ... to the principle that debate or deliberation may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the University community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed.”
More than 80 U.S. colleges, including Ball State, have adopted the statement, according to FIRE.
The organization’s name cropped up in the 2021 Indiana General Assembly when State Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen, cited a FIRE survey which found that 60% of 20,000 students surveyed at 55 universities said they were not free to express their views on campus because of how professors or the administration would respond.
That led to legislation, signed into law, requiring all public universities and colleges in the state to survey students on free speech by this month.
Surveys were conducted last month in a partnership between the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Gallup, the national polling organization. Surveys were e-mailed to every full-time undergraduate student at all Indiana public institutions of higher education and also to part-time students at Vincennes University and Ivy Tech Community College. Results are due this fall.
Of course, the survey results could be wielded to support conservative or liberal views; it depends on what element is doing the suppressing.
But the survey seems well-intentioned.
It might be wise for private colleges to undertake a similar survey, as long as there are assurances that the questionnaire is administered in an equitable, non-biased manner.
Higher education allows young adults to develop social skills, begin to explore civic engagement and find their niche in the labor market. It is also a time to listen to all sides of debates.
By looking at their own policies and practices, universities can be sure they are allowing students and staff to express their opinions freely.