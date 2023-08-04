If you ask U.S. Rep. Bob Good, the deadline coming up at the end of September is no big deal.
“We should not fear a government shutdown,” the Virginia Republican said at an event outside the Capitol last month. “Most of the American people won’t even miss it if the government is shut down temporarily.”
In an interview with National Public Radio, Florida Republican Mario Díaz-Balart, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, had an entirely different take.
“It’s not an option,” he said of a possible shutdown. “All that does is take leverage away from Republicans.”
Such disagreements help to illustrate the tightrope walk facing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he seeks to move any sort of legislation through the closely divided House without reaching out to Democrats, a move that could well cost him the Republican support he needs to hang onto the speaker’s chair.
Complicating things further, the House and Senate are now in recess, and lawmakers aren’t due back until Sept. 12, 18 days before the end of the fiscal year.
This whole thing should have been resolved with the deal McCarthy and President Joe Biden struck to avoid a credit default in early June. That agreement, which would reduce the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years, called for keeping non-defense spending flat for fiscal year 2024 and holding the increase to 1% for fiscal 2025.
But pressure from fiscal conservatives has McCarthy backing away from that compromise. He’s now calling for appropriations below the agreed-upon limits.
And the fight isn’t limited to spending.
Indiana’s own Jim Banks, now running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, chairs an “Anti-Woke” Caucus made up of about two dozen Republicans. In a statement issued last month, Banks said the goal of his caucus is “to defund wokeness in every federal agency.”
And then there’s the effort by some abortion opponents to use the budget as a weapon to block the Biden administration in its attempts to preserve a woman’s right to choose.
All of this comes in contrast to the Senate, where Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray, a Democrat from the state of Washington, has been working hand in hand with Susan Collins of Maine, the committee’s ranking Republican.
“We are determined to continue working together in a bipartisan manner to craft serious funding bills that can be signed into law,” the two said in a joint statement issued in June. “Keeping the Senate appropriations process moving full steam ahead and in a bipartisan way is critical.”
So far, all 12 of the Senate appropriations bills have moved through committee with near unanimous support. and with none of the culture war-driven riders tacked on in the House.
The frustration with all of this isn’t limited to those outside the beltway.
Just ahead of the recess, Michigan Republican John James introduced the Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is Act. The measure provides that in the event of a government shutdown, lawmakers would stop getting paid.
There’s no chance it’ll pass, of course, but it’s a nice thought.